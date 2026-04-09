What secrets did Courtney Williams share with Seth Harp? All about Fort Bragg Special Forces veteran's arrest

A former US Army support specialist has been charged with leaking classified information to a journalist, with federal prosecutors alleging that sensitive military details were shared over several years. Courtney Williams (L) held top secret clearance and had access to highly sensitive material related to military operations. (Photos: Courtney Williams and Seth Harp/ LinkedIn )

Courtney Williams, 40, worked as a civilian operational support technician with a Special Military Unit at Fort Bragg between 2010 and 2016, according to court documents cited the Associated Press.

She held top secret clearance and had access to highly sensitive material related to military operations, including tactics and procedures used in “sensitive missions,” investigators said.

What information did she allegedly share? Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and 2025, Williams shared classified defense information with journalist Seth Harp, who later used the material in reporting and a book on Fort Bragg.

While the charging documents do not explicitly name Harp, details align with his book The Fort Bragg Cartel and related reporting.

According to an FBI affidavit, Williams and the journalist exchanged more than 180 messages and spoke for over 10 hours. Authorities say the information included material she was not authorized to disclose.

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In one message cited by investigators, Williams reportedly expressed concern about how much sensitive information had been made public, saying she was “concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed.”

Court filings also reference a conversation between Williams and her mother, in which she allegedly acknowledged the risks.

“I might actually get arrested, and I don’t even get a free copy of the book,” she said, according to the indictment. When asked why, she reportedly replied: “for disclosing classified information.”

Officials have taken a strong stance on the case. In a Justice Department statement, FBI officials said that anyone who shares protected information “damages our nation’s security.”

Journalist’s response Harp has defended Williams, describing her as “a brave whistleblower and truth-teller.” His reporting and book detail allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination within the elite unit.

He argued that the prosecution is “a vindictive act of retaliation,” suggesting Williams is being targeted for exposing misconduct rather than for endangering national security.

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Williams has been charged under provisions of the Espionage Act and was ordered held in custody pending further hearings.

Prosecutors allege her actions put US military personnel and allies at risk, while the defense is expected to argue that her disclosures were tied to exposing internal wrongdoing.