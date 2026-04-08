Intel warned of Iranian attacks on targets in US during war as White House 'downplayed' risk: Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had warned the US state and local law enforcement last month of threats posed by Iran’s government to targets within the US, even as the White House played down the likelihood of an attack, Reuters reported. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, as he heads back to the Oval Office, on the day of the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

In a March 20 report, the FBI and other federal intelligence agencies said the Iranian government “poses a persistent threat” to US military and government personnel and facilities, Jewish and Israeli institutions, and Iranian dissidents in the US.

However, the report noted that the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center had not identified any broad threats to the American public.

The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.

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What did the report say? "Violent extremists with a variety of ideological backgrounds, including those who oppose the US or Israel, also may see this conflict as a justification for violence," the report stated.

It added that Iranian security services have in recent years attempted to kidnap and kill Americans.

The report said that while most plots in the US have involved firearms, other methods have included "stabbings, vehicle rammings, bombings, poisoning, strangling, suffocation, and arson."

The report further noted that Tehran often relies on operatives who already have legal status in, or access to, the US.

Trump publicly minimized Iranian risk US President Donald Trump has publicly minimised the risk of Iranian attacks on American soil in recent months. When asked outside the White House on March 11 whether he was concerned, Trump said, "No, I'm not."

The Republican president later escalated his rhetoric, warning on Tuesday that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran did not meet US demands, before delaying the threatened assault by two weeks.

The March 20 document — titled “Public Safety Awareness Report” — was issued weeks after it was reported that White House had blocked the release of a similar intelligence product. At the time, officials said the move was to ensure proper vetting before publication.

“The entire Trump administration is working together to protect the homeland and the American people – as they always do," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “Media outlets should not attempt to irresponsibly sow fear by reporting on individual law enforcement memorandums that may lack broader context.”

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‘Potential physical threats’ within US The FBI report, obtained through public records requests by the nonprofit Property of the People, flagged “the potential for elevated physical threats” within the US following the outbreak of the conflict.

"Violent extremists with a variety of ideological backgrounds, including those who oppose the US or Israel, also may see this conflict as a justification for violence," the report stated.

It also noted that Iranian security services have attempted to kidnap and kill Americans in recent years, using methods ranging from firearms to "stabbings, vehicle rammings, bombings, poisoning, strangling, suffocation, and arson."

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According to the report, Tehran often relies on operatives with legal access to the US and has monitored social media, livestreams and mapping applications to identify targets and assess vulnerabilities, alongside tactics such as phishing.

The report further warned that Iranian operatives have tried to lure victims to third countries closer to Iran, “almost certainly for kidnapping and eventual executions.”

Authorities were advised to remain vigilant and share any concerning intelligence with federal agencies.