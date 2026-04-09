Courtney Williams: 5 things about Army veteran charged with leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp

Courtney Williams, a US army veteran, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp. The DOJ noted that a grand jury had indicted the 40-year-old for ‘alleged transmission of classified national defense information to individuals not authorized to receive it, including a journalist (the Journalist)’. An army veteran Courtney Williams was arrested by the FBI for leaking sensitive information. (LinkedIn/Courtney Williams)

Williams exchanged several messages with Harp, who has not been named in the DOJ document. He wrote a book and an accompanying article for Politico, which highlighted Williams throughout. The two exchanged about 180 text messages between 2022 and 2025.

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In one of the messages, Williams said she was ‘concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed’. In a separate message, she said ““I might actually get arrested . . . for disclosing classified information.” In a message to a third party, Williams had added she was "probably going to jail for life.”

Here's all you need to know about Courtney Williams, the army veteran arrested for sharing military secrets.