Courtney Williams: What's the maximum punishment SOCOM Fort Bragg army vet could face for leaking secrets to Seth Harp

Courtney Williams, an army veteran stationed in Fort Bragg as part of United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM or SOCOM) has now been arrested by the FBI. A grand jury also indicted the 40-year-old from Wagram, North Carolina. As per the DOJ, she's been indicted over ‘alleged transmission of classified national defense information to individuals not authorized to receive it.’ Courtney Williams was posted in Fort Bragg and allegedly leaked sensitive information to journalist Seth Harp. (X/@AZ_Intel_)

While the document notes that this includes a journalist, it does not name Seth Harp. Williams has been accused of violating 18 U.S.C. § 793(d) – a provision of the Espionage Act of 1917 which criminalizes unauthorized retention, communication, or transmission of "national defense information" by someone in lawful possession of it.

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Here's how much time Williams might have to serve if she's found guilty.

Courtney Williams: Max punishment for leaking classified info The first provision of the Espionage Act is regarding classified information. “The first provision of the Espionage Act, 18 U.S.C. § 793, prohibits certain activities related to gathering, receiving, or transmitting national defense information to one 'not entitled to receive it',” the law says.

It prohibits "obtaining information concerning a series of national defense installations (i.e., physical places) ‘with intent or reason to believe that the information is to be used to the injury of the United States, or to the advantage of any foreign nation.’ Similarly, Section 793(b) prohibits individuals with ‘like intent or reason to believe" from obtaining or duplicating any “sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, document, writing, or note of anything connected with the national defense’.”

Subsection (c) of Section 793 focuses on criminal liability for someone who ‘receives or obtains or agrees or attempts to receive or obtain’ material related to national defense, when the person ‘has reason to believe that the material has been or will be "obtained, taken, made, or disposed of by any person contrary to the provisions of" the Espionage Act.’

Sections A and B ‘criminalize collecting or copying national defense information’, the document outlines. Meanwhile, subsection C stops the receipt as long as the recipient ‘has (or should have) knowledge that the source violated another provision of the Espionage Act in the course of obtaining the information.’

Meanwhile, "Subsections (d) and (f) of Section 793 prohibit the dissemination of certain material and information relating to the national defense that is in the lawful possession of the individual who disseminates it. Subsection (d) prohibits willful dissemination, and subsection (f) prohibits dissemination or mishandling through gross negligence. Subsection (f) also applies when the lawful possessor of national defense information "fails to make prompt report" of its loss or theft. When an individual has unauthorized possession of certain material or information related to the national defense, Section 793(e) prohibits its willful disclosure."

The law also mentions the penalty for the crime. Violating any provision in Section 793 could lead to a fine or up to ten years of imprisonment, or both. Those conspiring to violate the statute would get the same punishment. While this is the maximum punishment, Williams' actual decision on the duration will be made by a judge. During her exchanges with Harp, Williams had allegedly told a third party she was “probably going to jail for life.”

Notably, Williams exchanged texts and calls with Harp while he was working on his story. The journalist came out with a book and an article, where he quoted Williams. Authorities have claimed that some quotes attributed to her had sensitive information. The article dealt with how Williams had been exposed to unwarranted sexual advances and harassment while at her military post.