What makes George Bush and Michelle Obama’s friendship so popular? Former president says ‘country is starved to see…'

Former US president George W. Bush has opened up about his well-discussed friendship with Michelle Obama, talking about the viral moments that have repeatedly drawn public attention over the years.

Bush has previously said that people find it unusual when individuals from different political backgrounds genuinely get along.(AP)

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Speaking in a recent interview with NBC’s Today show, Bush revisited one such instance from the 2018 funeral of Senator John McCain, where a lighthearted exchange between the two spread online.

‘Country is starved to see…'

Recalling the moment, Bush said he was seated next to Obama, as protocol often dictates, and decided to share a mint with her during the ceremony.

“I get a little antsy… I was sitting next to Michelle, that’s who I sit next to at funerals,” he said, adding that he later learned he was “trending” online without initially understanding the term.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to explain why the interaction resonated. “It turns out the country is starved to see… a white center-right Republican and an African-American center-left Democrat having fun, and being able to converse, not as political figures, but as citizens." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to explain why the interaction resonated. “It turns out the country is starved to see… a white center-right Republican and an African-American center-left Democrat having fun, and being able to converse, not as political figures, but as citizens." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Barack Obama's funny interaction with George W. Bush about behaving during inauguration fumes Trump supporters About their friendship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Barack Obama's funny interaction with George W. Bush about behaving during inauguration fumes Trump supporters About their friendship {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This viral exchange wasn't the only moment that has been seen as a rare example of bipartisan camaraderie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This viral exchange wasn't the only moment that has been seen as a rare example of bipartisan camaraderie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One such moment in 2016, when the two shared a hug at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, also drew attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One such moment in 2016, when the two shared a hug at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, also drew attention. {{/usCountry}}

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Bush has previously acknowledged that the reaction to their friendship surprised him, noting that people often find it unusual when individuals from different political backgrounds genuinely get along.

Also Read: Donald Trump believes he and Barack Obama ‘got along very well’

Michelle Obama’s take

Michelle Obama has also spoken about their connection, often talking about how official protocol has brought them together at major events.

“President Bush and I, we are forever seatmates… so we’re together all the time,” she said in a past Today interview, describing him as her “partner-in-crime.”

“I love him to death. He’s a wonderful man, he’s a funny man,” she added.

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During her Becoming book tour, she also talked about the now-viral “mint moment,” saying Bush’s gesture showed his sense of humour and thoughtfulness.

Obama has said that while they differ on policy, their shared values have shaped their friendship. “We disagree on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity… love and compassion,” she said in a later conversation, adding that people often get “lost in our fear of what’s different.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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