Donald Trump believes he and Barack Obama ‘got along very well’

President-elect Donald Trump shared that he and former President Barack Obama “probably do like” each other following their “friendly” encounter at the funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter on Thursday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama as Melania Trump looks on during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking with Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy ahead of a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump acknowledged the interaction appeared unexpectedly “friendly.”

“It did look very friendly, I must say,” Trump remarked. “I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network, just a little while ago before I came in, and I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do.”

ALSO READ| President Biden says Meta scrapping fact-checking in US is ‘really shameful’

Trump has previously accused Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign and perpetuated false claims about Obama’s birthplace. Despite this history, the two were seen smiling and laughing while seated next to each other at the service.

“We have little different philosophies, right?” Trump said. “I don’t know, we just got along.” He added, “But I got along with everybody on that. You know, we met backstage before we went on, and I thought it was a beautiful service, but we all got along very well.”

Obama, Trump, and Bush share tense moments at Carter's funeral

During the ceremony at the National Cathedral, Obama sat between Trump and former President George W. Bush, who attended with their respective wives. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was notably absent due to a scheduling conflict but issued a statement offering condolences to the Carter family.

Bush also shared a moment with Obama, giving him a belly tap while heading to his seat, which Obama acknowledged with a pat on the back. However, Bush appeared to avoid interacting with Trump as he passed by, walking past without engaging.

ALSO READ| Biden grants deportation protection to 900,000 immigrants just before Trump’s inauguration

Notably, cited by the New York Post, forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman, revealed what the President-elect could have conveyed during Carter's funeral. “I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” he claimed.