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What Mike Pence said about Trump and JD Vance; explosive claims spark GOP debate: ‘New threat to…’

In promoting his new book, Mike Pence cautions that the Republican Party faces an internal divide.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 12:53 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Former Vice President Mike Pence has issued a warning about the direction of the Republican Party, arguing that there is a growing internal split over its core identity.

In comments targeting the ideological shift under President Donald Trump, Pence criticized what he described as the party’s embrace of “broad-based tariffs..."(Bloomberg, Reuters, Reuters)

In recent televised interviews promoting his new book, Pence said he believes “there’s a new threat to that historic conservatism in the Republican Party … from the populist right,” reported by the Daily Mail.

Pence said his motivation for writing the book, What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience, was to defend traditional conservative principles, which he believes are being challenged by newer policy directions within the GOP.

Criticism of Trump-era policy direction

In comments targeting the ideological shift under President Donald Trump, Pence criticized what he described as the party’s embrace of “broad-based tariffs, nationalization of businesses, [and] price controls.”

He also suggested Trump himself has distanced from traditional conservative labels, saying Trump has “said himself he’s not a conservative, he’s never really claimed to be,” a claim that is already circulating in Republican political circles.

Also Read: Meet the Republicans defying Donald Trump

'We’ve lost our way'

Pence further argued that Republicans are at a crossroads, saying that “in many respects Republicans have lost our way. But Democrats have lost their mind.”

He also expressed concern over policy issues such as abortion medication access, criticizing the current administration for not taking stronger action to reverse Biden-era regulations.

The comments come as Pence continues to position himself as a defender of establishment conservatism, even as the GOP base remains largely aligned with Trump’s populist approach.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

republican party us news mike pence donald trump jd vance gop republicans
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / What Mike Pence said about Trump and JD Vance; explosive claims spark GOP debate: ‘New threat to…’
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