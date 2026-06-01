What Mike Pence said about Trump and JD Vance; explosive claims spark GOP debate: ‘New threat to…’

Former Vice President Mike Pence has issued a warning about the direction of the Republican Party, arguing that there is a growing internal split over its core identity.

In comments targeting the ideological shift under President Donald Trump, Pence criticized what he described as the party’s embrace of “broad-based tariffs..."(Bloomberg, Reuters, Reuters)

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In recent televised interviews promoting his new book, Pence said he believes “there’s a new threat to that historic conservatism in the Republican Party … from the populist right,” reported by the Daily Mail.

Pence said his motivation for writing the book, What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience, was to defend traditional conservative principles, which he believes are being challenged by newer policy directions within the GOP.

Criticism of Trump-era policy direction

In comments targeting the ideological shift under President Donald Trump, Pence criticized what he described as the party’s embrace of “broad-based tariffs, nationalization of businesses, [and] price controls.”

He also suggested Trump himself has distanced from traditional conservative labels, saying Trump has “said himself he’s not a conservative, he’s never really claimed to be,” a claim that is already circulating in Republican political circles.

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{{^usCountry}} Pence also addressed current Vice President JD Vance, describing his ideological positioning as “less clear” compared with past Republican leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pence also addressed current Vice President JD Vance, describing his ideological positioning as “less clear” compared with past Republican leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remark has drawn attention within conservative media, where Vance is seen as a key figure in shaping the party’s next phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remark has drawn attention within conservative media, where Vance is seen as a key figure in shaping the party’s next phase. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pence warned that the emerging “populist right agenda” could redefine the GOP in ways he believes would be damaging. “I think that’d be bad for the Republican Party,” he said, adding it would be “worse for the country” if it moves away from what he called a “vigorous, strong conservative party committed to freedom, committed to free markets, committed to traditional values.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pence warned that the emerging “populist right agenda” could redefine the GOP in ways he believes would be damaging. “I think that’d be bad for the Republican Party,” he said, adding it would be “worse for the country” if it moves away from what he called a “vigorous, strong conservative party committed to freedom, committed to free markets, committed to traditional values.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Meet the Republicans defying Donald Trump

'We’ve lost our way'

Pence further argued that Republicans are at a crossroads, saying that “in many respects Republicans have lost our way. But Democrats have lost their mind.”

He also expressed concern over policy issues such as abortion medication access, criticizing the current administration for not taking stronger action to reverse Biden-era regulations.

The comments come as Pence continues to position himself as a defender of establishment conservatism, even as the GOP base remains largely aligned with Trump’s populist approach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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