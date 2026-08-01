What new military plans does the US have against Iran? Electricity cutoff proposal among plans under consideration

The United States is considering a new phase of military operations against Iran that could include strikes on energy infrastructure and a proposal to disrupt electricity across Tehran, according to multiple US officials cited by CBS News.

The US is weighing expanded military options against Iran, including strikes on energy infrastructure and a possible electricity disruption in Tehran. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer (REUTERS)

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Discussions have heated up as Washington considers more comprehensive measures to put pressure on Tehran amid the ongoing war. However, President Donald Trump has not yet provided final authority.

CBS News reported that high-level discussions about cutting electricity across Tehran had also taken place, but no decision had been made as of Friday afternoon. Officials also stressed that Trump has not yet given the final go-ahead for any expanded operation.

Also read: US strikes Iran after Trump vows to beat the 'fu****g s**t' out of them

Energy infrastructure among possible targets

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{{^usCountry}} According to CBS News, the United States and Israel have discussed what could become one of the largest coordinated strikes yet on Iran's energy sector. Potential targets include power plants, electricity infrastructure and oil refineries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CBS News, the United States and Israel have discussed what could become one of the largest coordinated strikes yet on Iran's energy sector. Potential targets include power plants, electricity infrastructure and oil refineries. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials reportedly considered completing any military operation before financial markets reopen on Monday. They were concerned the strikes could affect global energy prices and financial markets. However, no fixed timeline has been finalized.

According to the Wall Street Journal, these military operations could begin as early as the weekend and continue for several days.

CBS News reported that Israeli officials have been informed about the planning and are coordinating with Washington. However, Israel has denied any knowledge of the same.

The talks come after Trump warned in a previous Truth Social post that for each attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the US would hit an Iranian power plant or bridge.

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According to CBS, the US has already struck dual-use bridges that are utilized by both the military and civilians in Iran.

Also read: 'Will be disappointed’: Trump on reports of China supplying arms to Iran via Pakistan

“I think we just want to win.”

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump signaled a hard-line approach toward Iran.

“We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore,'” the president said.

When asked whether diplomacy remained an option, Trump replied, “I think we just want to win.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the administration's position in a statement to CBS News. “As President Trump said at his cabinet meeting today, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch,” Leavitt said.

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Meanwhile, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to discuss specific targets before presidential approval.