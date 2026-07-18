What really happened between Laura Loomer and Joe Rogan? Feud explained as she accuses him of ‘bashing’ Trump

Laura Loomer has publicly criticized Joe Rogan multiple times in recent days, turning him into one of her most frequent targets on social media. As of July 17, 2026, Loomer has accused Rogan of criticizing President Donald Trump, giving airtime to guests she disagrees with, and focusing on issues she believes are hurting Republican messaging. Rogan has not publicly responded to the latest remarks.

Laura Loomer vs Joe Rogan explained: Why is she targeting the podcaster?

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The exchanges have unfolded against the backdrop of debates within conservative circles over Israel, Iran, foreign policy and discussions related to Jeffrey Epstein. Loomer’s posts have widely spread because of her close alignment with Trump and her influence among some MAGA supporters.

Laura Loomer criticizes Joe Rogan over Israel and Trump discussions

On July 15, Loomer shared her longest post about Rogan, criticizing both the podcast host and some of the topics discussed on his show.

She wrote: “Joe Rogan @joerogan sits around and smokes weed all day on his show while he bashes the President.”

Later in the same post, Loomer added: “Joe Rogan is not a journalist or a serious news source. He’s an entertainer. And he bashes Trump every week. People who get their news and political updates from him are extremely uninformed.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post also referenced Iran, Israel, Jeffrey Epstein-related discussions and commentator Tucker Carlson. Loomer questioned why members of Trump’s political circle continue to engage with Rogan and argued that Republican messaging should focus on other issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post also referenced Iran, Israel, Jeffrey Epstein-related discussions and commentator Tucker Carlson. Loomer questioned why members of Trump’s political circle continue to engage with Rogan and argued that Republican messaging should focus on other issues. {{/usCountry}}

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On July 16, Loomer again mentioned Rogan while discussing a House vote on Israel aid. She wrote: “Every single Republican in the House voted against Thomas Massie’s Amendment today to defund aid for Israel. Meanwhile, some people in the White House think it’s a good idea to pander to Jew haters and the Israel derangement syndrome crowd on Joe Rogan’s s***** podcast. Read the room.”

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Laura Loomer’s latest Joe Rogan post focuses on China

On July 17, Loomer shifted the conversation toward China while continuing to mention Rogan.

She posted: “When is someone from the administration going to book a 3 hour long interview on Joe Rogan to bash China for stealing 220 million American voter files and interfering in the 2020 election? Or do we only attack Israel?”

Earlier this year, on April 18, Loomer also commented on Rogan’s appearance at the White House, writing that he was “very opportunistic” and saying she wished he would stop speaking negatively about Trump on his podcast.

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Although Loomer has continued posting about Rogan throughout July, there have been no public responses from Rogan to the remarks cited above.