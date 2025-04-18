On Thursday, a current student at Florida State University shot dead two people and injured six others. Authorities have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County sheriff’s deputy. A Florida State University sign is displayed in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(AP)

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence E. Revell confirmed that Ikner used his mother’s personal handgun during the attack. While officials have not specified the exact model of the firearm, there are clues that may help make an informed assessment based on standard-issue weapons commonly used by sheriff’s departments across the United States.

The gunman “used his mother’s personal handgun in the shooting”, reported The New York Times. According to law enforcement firearm data from www.disqualificationappeals.com, county sheriff’s deputies—including those in Leon County—typically carry Glock pistols as their primary service weapon.

Some reports suggest that the suspect’s mother legally purchased one of her former service weapons. Witnesses also claimed Ikner was unloading a rifle-shaped gun before switching to a pistol, according to the New York Post.

Common firearms used by US law enforcement

The most widely used models include the Glock 22, chambered in .40 S&W, and the Glock 21, chambered in .45 ACP. Some departments also authorize 9mm Glocks, such as the Glock 17 or Glock 45, depending on agency policy.

While some deputies carry other brands, such as the Smith & Wesson 5946 or the Sig Sauer P226, Glock remains the most widely used sidearm among US law enforcement.

Given this, it is likely that the weapon used in the FSU shooting was one of these standard-issue Glock models—reliable, semi-automatic handguns known for their high magazine capacity and ease of use.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office stated that Ikner appeared to have acted alone. He was shot and wounded by police after failing to comply with their commands and is currently hospitalized.

Police also reported that a shotgun was found at the scene, according to the BBC. The County Office Law, a popular YouTube channel, notes that commonly used law enforcement shotguns include the Remington 870, Beretta TX4 Storm, and Mossberg 590A1—raising the possibility that Ikner may have also used his mother’s former service shotgun.

Who is Phoenix Ikner?

Ikner graduated from Lincoln High School in 2022 and previously served on the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Youth Advisory Council.

Jacob West, a former peer on the council, told The New York Times, “To hear what had happened was absolutely heartbreaking.”

West recalled that Ikner enjoyed video games like *Minecraft* and car racing and had a strong passion for vehicles. “He never spoke about guns or anything,” West added.