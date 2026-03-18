What's happening at Denver International Airport? Flight services impacted due to power outage

A power failure in Denver affected train services to the gates and flights at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning. A power failure in Denver disrupted train services and caused a ground stop at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning, starting around 9:20 a.m. (AP)

According to Denver airport officials, the airport encountered a power incident at approximately 9:20 a.m., which subsequently resulted in a ground stop.

“Certain areas of the airport are still experiencing an outage, including DEN's train to the gates. Technicians are working as quickly as possible to restore power. We will share updates as soon as we have them,” the Denver Int'l Airport stated in a post on X.

“A ground stop is in effect for incoming flights to DEN. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for the latest flight status. Updates to come,” it informed in another post.

Also Read: Trump escalates attack on Joe Kent, reposts former aide's 2020 tweet seeking military action in Iran