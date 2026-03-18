What's happening at Denver International Airport? Flight services impacted due to power outage
Denver International Airport experienced a power incident at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, impacting train services and flights.
A power failure in Denver affected train services to the gates and flights at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning.
According to Denver airport officials, the airport encountered a power incident at approximately 9:20 a.m., which subsequently resulted in a ground stop.
“Certain areas of the airport are still experiencing an outage, including DEN's train to the gates. Technicians are working as quickly as possible to restore power. We will share updates as soon as we have them,” the Denver Int'l Airport stated in a post on X.
“A ground stop is in effect for incoming flights to DEN. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for the latest flight status. Updates to come,” it informed in another post.
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Denver International Airport: All on power outage and services affected
Denver International Airport officials later informed that power was restored at 11:04 a.m., nearly two hours following the first outage. They stated that operations would resume to normal and requested patience from the public.
Witness at the airport told CBS News that passengers were not permitted to board the waiting aircraft, and the power outages were affecting restroom facilities.
Photographs taken inside the airport depicted large crowds of people in a state of uncertainty, either waiting to reach their gate for a train that was out of service or waiting to board their flights.
Additionally, a ground stop was implemented, preventing any flights from landing, which was categorized as an "equipment failure" on the FAA's website. This ground stop was set to conclude at 11:30 a.m.
Spring break and travel
The power outage comes at a time when the airport experiences an increase in travelers due to spring break. Additionally, there are ongoing problems with lengthy lines at security checkpoints throughout the U.S., attributed to TSA employees not receiving their wages during a partial government shutdown.
The airport advises travelers to arrive a minimum of two hours prior to their flight's departure at all times, irrespective of the season. Travelers may verify current wait times at FlyDenver.com.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More