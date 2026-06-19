What's happening to the Reflecting Pool? Blue material peels off after Trump-ordered renovation

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, is in the headlines after blue material appeared on the surface of the pool days after a major renovation ordered by President Donald Trump. CNN reported that a flap of blue material was seen partially detached from the pool floor on Thursday.

A combination of pictures show the renovations of the Reflecting Pool taken June 12, June 16 and June 18, 2026, REUTERS/Eric Lee/Evan Vucci/Annabelle Gordon(REUTERS)

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The material floated toward the surface while remaining attached at one end. It remains unclear whether the substance is paint, sealant or another coating used during the renovation.

Read more: Did Trump use $352M Secret Service funds for White House ballroom? Report makes explosive claim

What happened to the Reflecting pool?

The pool has been alternating between different hues of green for days, making it difficult to ensure it takes on the US president's favorite hue.

The issue surfaced as officials were already battling algae growth in the newly refurbished pool. The latest development comes just weeks after the iconic National Mall attraction was drained, repainted and refilled under Trump's renovations, in what he called the “American Flag Blue” for the country’s 250th birthday celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} The project initially carried an estimated cost of $1.8 million. However, federal contract records now indicate the cost has risen to approximately $14.7 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project initially carried an estimated cost of $1.8 million. However, federal contract records now indicate the cost has risen to approximately $14.7 million. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On June 6, Trump said that the pool project was complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 6, Trump said that the pool project was complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Guardian, workers in waders were spotted on Tuesday at the scene trying to remove deep green spots from the pool and fish out algae, pouring hydrogen peroxide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Guardian, workers in waders were spotted on Tuesday at the scene trying to remove deep green spots from the pool and fish out algae, pouring hydrogen peroxide. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Who is funding the Obama Presidential Center? Activist flags unpaid dues to contractors amid opening

A $14.7 million project

As part of Trump's ambitious plans to transform the nation's capital city, the historic pool was drained and refinished in the multi-million dollar no-bid contract.

Other plans include demolishing the White House's East Wing to create room for a new ballroom and erecting a massive arch near Arlington National Cemetery, which honors the country's war dead and other notable Americans.

In his remodeling effort, Trump has been criticized for hurrying past planning procedures intended to maintain Washington's meticulously planned appearances.

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His administration, however, has dismissed this criticism as partisan sniping while applauding the real estate developer's architectural prowess.

The US Department of the Interior said in a statement, “The Reflecting Pool water is crystal clear, and our National Park Service team is now vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool – just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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