‘What's on fire in Elk Grove?’: Sacramento residents report smoke, poor air quality

Residents of Elk Grove in California's Sacramento County are reporting seeing smoke in the area on Wednesday afternoon. As of now, there is no confirmation of a fire near Elk Grove from CalFire. Representational. (Unsplash)

However, multiple residents are reporting that a fire fight has broken out in the. Users on the Reddit users reported the fire on the subreddit r/ElkGrove, where local community affairs are discussed.

Some wondered if it could be smoke from a scheduled training burn in Vacaville, located around 47 miles west of Elk Grove. The Vacaville Fire Department had said in an update on Facebook earlier today that they will perform a scheduled training burn at Calen Hill.

“We will be performing a live fire training burn today, 6/17, on Callen Hill. Large plumes of smoke will be visible in the area. Please avoid calling 911 if you see smoke in this location. Our crews will be closely monitoring the weather throughout the burn to ensure safety.”

This story is being updated.