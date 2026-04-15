What's on fire in Sacramento right now? Large plume of black smoke seen in videos

A fire is currently burning at a previously damaged building in the Campus Commons area of Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is reported at 400 University Avenue. Fire in Sacramento . (Representative image/ Unsplash)

Photos and videos shared on social media show a large plume of black smoke rising into the skyline and visible from across the area.

According to KCRA, no other structures are currently threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

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Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze and smoke.

One resident asked, "Is that fire at sac state? i was leaving parking structure 3 and as i was turning out of the school i saw the huge smoke clouds, it looked like it was on campus or maybe the apartments next to it."

Another added, "Pulse point says 400 University but I'm over by Howe Park and it seems closer than that."

A third person reported, "Walked to Wyda and looking down Bell it looks like it's off Howe so Pulse Point is probably right and it's over by Raleys and Urban Plates."

Another wrote, “Yep, I can see a plume of smoke. Not 100% sure where it's at, but seems to be close to where the office building near Howe burned a couple weeks ago.”

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A resident reported, "It’s in campus commons area (past the river, near the guy west bridges). Second alarm structure fire."

Another added, "Looks huge. Could see the smoke on the causeway. Hope it's under control it's been windy today so who knows."