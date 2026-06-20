What's on fire in West Covina? Boyle Heights warehouse blaze re-erupts sending smoke towards California city

West Covina residents on Friday, June 19, complained they smelled something burning and saw smoke. This prompted fears that a fire had broken out. However, there does not appear to be a reported blaze in the California city right now. Rather, it is smoke from the warehouse fire in Boyle Heights, which has re-erupted.

Black smoke rises from a warehouse fire in Boyle Heights as seen from downtown Los Angeles on June 17, 2026. (AFP)

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Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement about the same. “If you're noticing an increase in smoke today, that's expected. Fire crews are continuing operations in the area, and changing weather conditions combined with ongoing suppression activities may make smoke more visible from surrounding communities. There is no immediate threat to the public. Firefighters continue to attack the fire on the roof and in the building from the exterior,” they said.

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{{^usCountry}} A political candidate from the area also shared a video. “The same building in Boyle Heights is on fire again. Looks like the smoke is going east,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A political candidate from the area also shared a video. “The same building in Boyle Heights is on fire again. Looks like the smoke is going east,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The trade union of firefighters in Los Angeles also shared an update on the blaze. “Day 3 of the #boyleheights warehouse fire. Due to dangers within the building, Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighters are engaging strategically from the exterior, using entry ways to fight the fire. While the stay-in shelter has been lifted, a smoke advisory for local residents remains in place,” they stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trade union of firefighters in Los Angeles also shared an update on the blaze. “Day 3 of the #boyleheights warehouse fire. Due to dangers within the building, Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighters are engaging strategically from the exterior, using entry ways to fight the fire. While the stay-in shelter has been lifted, a smoke advisory for local residents remains in place,” they stated. {{/usCountry}}

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A massive fire had broken out at a cold storage warehouse in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, on June 17. The facility, located at 1400 S. Los Palos St., is reportedly operated by Lineage Logistics.

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A local page also wrote on X about the blaze re-erupting. “HAPPENING NOW: The warehouse fire in Boyle Heights re-erupted about an hour ago. Smoke is drifting far and wide eastbound across the San Gabriel Valley after shifting winds caused fires to reignite,” it noted.

West Covina fears fire amid battle against Boyle Heights blaze

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Several people commented on the Boyle Heights fire re-erupting. “Yea it’s terrible in West Covina smfh,” one wrote. Another added “Smell it here in West Covina.”

People from as far as Ontario and La Verne also said they could smell the fire.

Meanwhile, Baldwin Park residents also asked about the blaze. “Where’s the fire at? Seeing a lot of smoke in the air,” one wrote on Facebook. The post drew several reactions.

“Yesterday at night. I smelled smoke coming outside. I was looking at the neighborhood but no fire,” one wrote. Another added “Got a notification that there was a structure fire on Gate St.” Yet another said “Smells bad I’m by Walmart.”

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Meanwhile, a person added “One in a structure in Boyle Heights and one in a structure in Duarte/Monrovia.” Another offered some clarity and commented “This smoke is coming from the Boyle heights warehouse fire. You can see it when coming from downtown on the 10.” Yet another added “They are recommending to stay inside. The alert is for the whole San Gabriel Valley.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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