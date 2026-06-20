Sedona Pocket Fire update: Massive vegetation blaze in Arizona; check map, evacuation plans - scary videos emerge

A massive vegetation fire dubbed the Pocket Fire broke out on Friday, June 19, in the Red Rock-Secret Mountain Wilderness Area, north of Sedona, in Arizona. The incident in the Coconino & Yavapai Counties was confirmed by the Sedona Fire Department. A vegetation fire dubbed Pocket Fire was reported north of Sedona in Arizona. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Sedona Fire is aware of the new wildland fire north of town. We are coordinating with all our local partners. The Coconino National Forest has air resources over the fire,” they said in a statement. According to WatchDuty, which tracks fire outbreaks across the US, the blaze is currently at 100 acres.

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The site further noted that evacuations are starting along FR 231 and along Oak Creek Canyon. A cause for the fire is not known yet and there are no reports on injuries as of now. There's also no update on containment.

A map of the fire was shared on WatchDuty.