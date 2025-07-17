Barron Trump’s height has often made headlines, with photos of Donald Trump’s youngest son standing tall over his family going viral. At 19 years old, Barron stands at 6 feet and 7 inches, with many wondering what his diet and fitness routine is. What's the secret behind Barron Trump's height? Dad Donald reveals ‘how he got so tall’(AP)

President Trump previously revealed to The Telegraph that Barron liked home-cooked meals from Melania's mother, his grandmother, Amalija Knavs. Knavs died at the age of 78 in January 2024.

"Boy, did she take care of Barron," Trump said. "That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food."

Melania had previously said that “cooking” was her mother’s “passion.” "With her passion for cooking, she transported every dish, which she curated with her spices from her garden, to new heights," Melania said. "I'm fortunate that she taught me many of her secrets to creating the signature delights."

‘He never ate any lunch’

A Daily Mail report said that the cafeteria at Barron’s former school, Oxbridge Academy, offered multiple cuisines, but Barron often opted not to have lunch at all. "It was buffet style," Barron's friend said. "They had American food, Asian and Indian food."

"There was a salad bar, a fruit bar, on special holidays they would serve steak," the friend added.

The friend revealed that Barron would sit with his friends, but refuse to eat. "Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends, but he never ate any lunch. He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual,” the friend added.

Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU College Republicans, said in a conversation with Vanity Fair that Barron was an "oddity.” “He’s sort of like an oddity on campus,” she said. “He goes to class, he goes home.”

Walker also recalled how a professor at NYU said Barron "doesn't really belong here" as she believed he may have been having a "hard college experience" and was looking "to be left alone."