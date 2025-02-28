Menu Explore
WhatsApp down in US: Users report app not working, unable to connect

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 28, 2025 09:37 PM IST

WhatsApp is currently down in the US. As of 10:55 AM EDT, DownDetector has received over 1,500 reports.

WhatsApp is currently down in the US, with users reporting that the app is not working properly and they are unable to connect. As of 10:55 AM EDT, DownDetector has received over 1,500 reports, most of which cite connectivity issues. Some users even reports that they were unable to send messages.

WhatsApp down in US.(Pixabay/File)
WhatsApp down in US.(Pixabay/File)

Reactions on DownDetector -

“When I open WhatsApp it keep loading forever,” one person wrote.

Another user commented, “I keep failing to register device connections with my iPhone on the WhatsApp webpage and the desktop app for Mac.”

A third user wrote, “Whatsapp web is working, phone app is not.”

Reactions on X -

Some users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were experiencing.

“Stop toggling your Airplane mode on/off. Stop refreshing your WhatsApp. It’s not your network, WhatsApp is down,” one person wrote on X.

Some users have speculated that the outage may be related to an update

“I think they are updating somthing because they said on 28th feb they will update,” one person wrote on DownDetector.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
