WHCD shooting update: Gunman's bullet hit Secret Service agent, Top DC attorney says amid new evidence
New evidence reveals an assassination plot against President Trump during the WHCD, with suspect Cole Allen shooting a Secret Service agent.
New details have emerged in the attempted assassination plot targeting US President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD). The US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that prosecutors have clear evidence that the suspect shot and wounded a Secret Service agent.
Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Pirro said that video footage shows the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, firing at the officer. She added that the injured agent himself confirmed he had been shot.
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Evidence and sequence of events
Authorities allege that Allen opened fire at a security checkpoint during last weekend’s WHCA dinner. Secret Service Director Sean M. Curran earlier stated that the suspect shot the officer at “point-blank range” after advancing toward the checkpoint.
Pirro revealed during the State of the Union that forensic evidence supports the claim and noted that a pellet from the buckshot used by the suspect was found embedded in the fibers of the agent’s protective vest.
“It is definitely his bullet, he hit at that Secret Service agent, he had every intention to kill him and anyone who got in his way on his way to killing the president of the United States,” Pirro said.{{/usCountry}}
“It is definitely his bullet, he hit at that Secret Service agent, he had every intention to kill him and anyone who got in his way on his way to killing the president of the United States,” Pirro said.{{/usCountry}}
She described the WHCD shooting act as a “premeditated, violent” attempt to kill the president and anyone who stood in the attacker’s way.{{/usCountry}}
She described the WHCD shooting act as a “premeditated, violent” attempt to kill the president and anyone who stood in the attacker’s way.{{/usCountry}}
The officer reportedly returned fire, helping neutralise the threat before further casualties could occur. Officials have described the response as “heroic,” and noted that the quick action likely prevented a more serious outcome.{{/usCountry}}
The officer reportedly returned fire, helping neutralise the threat before further casualties could occur. Officials have described the response as “heroic,” and noted that the quick action likely prevented a more serious outcome.{{/usCountry}}
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Manifesto and alleged motive{{/usCountry}}
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Manifesto and alleged motive{{/usCountry}}
Prosecutors say the suspect’s intent is further supported by a manifesto he reportedly sent to acquaintances before the attack. The document did not explicitly name Trump; however, it outlined a plan to target administration officials in order of rank.
Pirro said the evidence indicates that Allen decided to attack after learning that Trump would attend the WHCA dinner at the Washington Hilton. “It is very clear,” she said, that the plan was formed with the president as the primary target.
Allen was arrested shortly after the incident and has since been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, along with multiple firearms violations. He remains in custody ahead of his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.