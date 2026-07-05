‘Wheelchair carrier attached to the vehicle?’: Chilling Nancy Guthrie video raises questions amid search

True crime content creator Melissa Earnest has shared a video on X while discussing the Nancy Guthrie case, questioning if it shows “a wheelchair carrier attached to” a vehicle. Nancy has been missing for over four months now, with no suspects having been identified in her abduction.

The home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, pictured on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

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“Does anyone else remember when @JLRINVESTIGATES posted a photo of small tire marks in Nancy Guthrie’s yard? Now, look at the video I posted on something on the back of the vehicle in question. Could it be a wheelchair carrier attached to the vehicle? Are those wheelchair marks,” Earnest wrote.

HT.com could not independently verify the video.

True crime YouTubers and content creators have shared various theories on the case over the months, including ways in which Nancy may have been ambushed, what the blood in the house indicated and more. Some content creators who showed up at Nancy’s house were even arrested.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

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{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently defended the arrest of true crime YouTubers and content creators near Nancy’s home, blasting them as a “nuisance” to the missing 84-year-old’s neighborhood. He spoke out about the arrest during an appearance on Arizona radio station KVOI AM 1030's ‘Buckmaster Show’ on June 26, saying it was done after several warnings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently defended the arrest of true crime YouTubers and content creators near Nancy’s home, blasting them as a “nuisance” to the missing 84-year-old’s neighborhood. He spoke out about the arrest during an appearance on Arizona radio station KVOI AM 1030's ‘Buckmaster Show’ on June 26, saying it was done after several warnings. {{/usCountry}}

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Nanos said that these YouTubers’ presence “got to be a nuisance to the community.” He said that while these individuals had the right to report the news, they should “have some respect for the neighborhood.”

FBI’s statement on ransom notes

Meanwhile, the FBI’s Phoenix branch said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation.

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“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.

"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’

Recently, a man from Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to sending a fake ransom note to Nancy’s family. In his plea. 42-year-old Derrick Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages to Nancy’s family on February 4 about a bitcoin transfer, per Rolling Stone. He also admitted that he intended to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the disappearance, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

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