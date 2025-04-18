Menu Explore
When does General Mills boycott begin? Start date, organizers, and key details

Edited by Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 18, 2025 10:13 AM IST

The General Mills boycott is being organized by The People’s Union USA. The campaign targeted Walmart earlier this month. 

The General Mills boycott is set to take place from April 21 to April 28, 2025. It is organized by activist John Schwarz, the founder of The People’s Union USA. The campaign is part of a broader series of economic blackouts (such as Latino Freeze Movement and Walmart Blackout) aimed at protesting corporate behavior and policy changes on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The General Mills boycott starts on Monday. (Pixabay)
The General Mills boycott starts on Monday. (Pixabay)

Why Is General Mills targeted?

The boycott against General Mills is focused on food safety and ethical concerns. Organizers have accused the American company of “poisoning our kids with toxic cereals,” pushing overpriced, chemically strong food products while profiting off families. The campaign calls on consumers to stop purchasing any items from General Mills during the boycott week (April 21 - 28), including popular brands like Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Häagen-Dazs, Yoplait, and Nature Valley.

Part of a larger economic movement

The boycott is one of many broader national economic movements that include future boycotts of major American corporations and conglomerates. Each company is being protested for different reasons, but the message remains the same – to demand accountability and ethical responsibility from America’s biggest brands.

Has General Mills responded?

General Mills has not yet released an official statement regarding the boycott or the accusations. The company has continued with normal business operations, leaving the decision in the hands of consumers on whether to participate or not.

The People’s Union USA

The series of economic protests are being conducted by The People’s Union USA, a grassroots group that is currently organizing an “Economic Blackout Tour” to pressurize corporations financially in hopes of change.

"This is about discipline and awareness," The People's Union USA stated on its official website. "The less we give them, the more power we take back."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / When does General Mills boycott begin? Start date, organizers, and key details
