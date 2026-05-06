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When is Tanner Horner's execution? FedEx driver's last recourse revealed amid death penalty for Athena Strand's murder

Tanner Horner sentenced to death by lethal injection in Texas after guilty plea; no execution date set yet as the case goes to automatic appeal.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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On Tuesday, May 5, one of the most high-profile and ruthless criminal cases in Texas concluded with the suspect being sentenced to death.

Tanner Horner listens to testimony at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas.(AP)

Tanner Horner, the 37-year-old FedEx driver convicted of the kidnapping and killing of seven-year-old Athena Strand in 2022, admitted to the crime last month. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to death by lethal injection.

Following the sentencing, a key question that has come up is when Horner will be executed. That is yet to be decided as more appeals are pending.

Also read: Florida woman arrested on cruelty charges after video shows puppy thrown and kicked on pavement

When Will Tanner Horner Be Executed?

Tuesday's sentencing came at a Fort Worth, Texas court after 19 days of testimony. Following his admission to the crime and the guilty plea on April 7, he was facing either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The prosecutors reiterated that Tanner Horner was delivering a FedEx package to Athena Strand's home in Paradise, Texas, in November 2022. He abducted her in his truck and later killed her.

Also read: Wendy Clemente: 5 things on Spokane, WA woman arrested for chasing kid on bike with car, trying to break into home

Prosecutors, additionally, alleged that Horner was acquainted with the seven-year-old and fantasized about killing her.

"The experts told you that he fantasized about things," the prosecutors argued. "He fantasized about what he wanted to be. He fantasized about being a superhero. I think it's reasonable to believe that he planned this as well. This was something that was in his mind.”

Horner's attorneys, meanwhile, argued that their client had a troubled past, history of autism, mental health issues and exposure to lead. They pleaded to keep his sentence to life imprisonment instead of death.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

execution prison us news crime death sentence
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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