When is Trump's ‘Affordability’ rally in Pennsylvania today? Here's how to watch it live

President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. Called the 'Affordability' rally, the POTUS is expected to address concerns around the economy and the problem of affordability. Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on farm subsidies in the WH Cabinet Room on December 8.(AP)

Trump is on his way to Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where the "campaign-style" rally will start at 6 p.m. ET. The rally is the first of Trump's efforts to reach out to the public amid ratings showing that his approval has significantly fallen over the affordability woes.

Additionally, Trump has come under pressure from the recent losses of Republicans in state elections held in the last two months. Except for the Tennessee by-election, where a seat vacated by a GOP House Rep was won by the new GOP nominee, the party has had little to show ahead of the crucial midterm in 2026.

Here's what you need to know about the rally and how to watch it live.

Trump Rally Today: How To Watch & Other Details

The Trump rally will start in Pennsylvania at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, in a borough in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Trump is expected to speak at the rally around 6:30 p.m. ET.

The ‘Affordability’ rally will be streamed live by all major broadcaster in the US. It will also stream on the YouTube channels of major news websites like the Associated Press, ABC, NBC and PBS.

What's On Trump's Agenda Tonight

Over the past few weeks, Trump has increasingly stressed the issue of affordability, as surveys reveal that the problem has turned US voters against the President's agenda to a great extent.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said that the Biden administration is to blame for the affordability crisis and he is "trying to fix it." “We’re bringing prices way down,” Trump said, adding that, "the Democrats caused the affordability problem, and we’re the ones that are fixing it.”

However, the President coming out and trying to reach voters on the issue highlights that the GOP and Trump are trying to address the public perception around the issue. As experts have pointed out, the location of the rally - Monroe County - shows the audience Trump is trying to reach.

Notably, Monroe County elected Biden in the 2020 election but flipped in favor of Trump in the 2024 US election. Thus, all eyes will be on the swing voters in the county and the reception they give to the President.