John Paul Miller, Suzie Skinner: Where are they today? Latest update as alleged pic sparks ire amid Mica Miller case

An alleged photo showing pastor John Paul ‘JP’ Miller and new wife, Suzie Skinner, has surfaced online amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife, which has put focus on Mica Miller's case.

John Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner seen at a bar in an alleged photo. (X/@therobbieharvey)

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Mica is believed to have died by suicide but the new docuseries has turned attention to JP Miller's personal life as he stands accused of stalking and harassing his estranged wife, prior to her death.

Miller is from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. As per latest updates, he is set to face trial in October 2026 and is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond. Miller faces a maximum penalty of five years in jail for cyberstalking and two years behind bars for false statements. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000. Miller remains married to Suzie Skinner who lives with him as per latest reports.

Now, an allegedly new photo of the duo has surfaced online.

John Paul Miller-Suzie Skinner new photo

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{{^usCountry}} Podcaster Robbie Harvey, who has been tracking the Mica Miller case for some time, shared the photo on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Podcaster Robbie Harvey, who has been tracking the Mica Miller case for some time, shared the photo on X. {{/usCountry}}

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While Miller and Skinner's faces could not be seen, the podcaster remarked “John-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner out enjoying a baseball game today.” The post had over 120,000 views at the time of writing.

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Also Read | Who is John Paul ‘JP’ Miller's friend Mark Kaufman, where's he now? Mica Miller case revisited in Death of Pastor's Wife

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans played a home game against the Columbia Fireflies at the Pelicans Ballpark, which is part of their game series running from September 1 through September 6.

JP Miller, Suzie Skinner slammed over new photo

The alleged new photo of Miller and Skinner drew considerable backlash online. “Why do wicked people win, prosper and live a normal life while their victims and their families suffer From the actions they deliberately inflicted on them. Is there justice in this world really!,” one wrote.

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Another added “After that Netflix documentary I wouldn’t want to show my face in public!”. Yet another said “They should be called out and shunned everywhere they dare to go.”

Notably, while Miller stands accused of wrongdoing with Mica, Skinner is in no way implicated. She married Miller in June 2025, a little over a year after Mica died.

This is not the only photo of Miller and Skinner that the podcaster shared today.

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Another picture showed the duo at a bar, with Skinner putting a hand on her mouth. “Just days after Mica died… John-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner were having a good time at a local bar,” the podcaster wrote. Here, too, people commented “Suzie's paraplegic husband was found floating in the swimming pool, and poor Mica was found in the woods with a bullet in her head lying in stagnant water...,” referring to Skinner's late first husband, Chris. Another added “Christians would never…”.