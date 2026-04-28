Where did Cole Tomas Allen buy his guns? What we know about the weapons used in the WH dinner shooting

Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect accused of trying to carry out a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday had assembled multiple weapons in the months and years before the incident.

Cole Allen bought guns months before alleged White House dinner attack.(X/@TheGriftReport)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the New York Post, Allen bought a Maverick 12-gauge pump-action shotgun from Turner’s Outdoorsman in August 2025. He had earlier purchased an Armscor semi-automatic pistol from CAP Tactical Firearms in October 2023.

Authorities said he stored the weapons at his parents’ home in Torrance. He was carrying a shotgun, a pistol and knives when officers stopped him near the event.

Turner’s Outdoorsman describes itself on its website as “Texas Freedom, California style” and sells outdoor gear along with firearms.

When asked about the purchase, an employee said they were “Unable to confirm or deny that information” and referred questions to the corporate office, as per the New York Post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, CAP Tactical Firearms is a family-run store operated by Bill Mullen, they also sell firearms and related equipment. In a past interview, Mullen said, “It is sometimes hard to remind people that not everyone who owns a firearm is a criminal,” and added, “The most important factor behind the business is the product (firearms) coupled with our strong belief and understanding of our second amendment rights. We have the right to bear and keep arms, may it be for sport or self defense,” he continued, as per New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, CAP Tactical Firearms is a family-run store operated by Bill Mullen, they also sell firearms and related equipment. In a past interview, Mullen said, “It is sometimes hard to remind people that not everyone who owns a firearm is a criminal,” and added, “The most important factor behind the business is the product (firearms) coupled with our strong belief and understanding of our second amendment rights. We have the right to bear and keep arms, may it be for sport or self defense,” he continued, as per New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The store says it follows strict background check and permit rules. Mullen also said in a previous interview that, “We are a small family owned and operated firearms dealer, we give one on one service and seek to educate new shooters and bring families together through this sport. We have a clean, relaxed setting that is child and family friendly.” Calls to him were not returned, the New York Post reported.

According to reporter, Family members told investigators that Allen regularly visited shooting ranges to train with his firearms.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen parents: All we know as neighbor speaks out after WH shooting, ‘Very solid and…’

Who is Cole Allen and what are the charges against him?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to his LinkedIn profile as per Newsweek, he is a game developer, engineer, scientist, and teacher. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 and later completed a master's degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025,

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Saturday night that Allen faces two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and more charges are expected after his court appearance Monday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON