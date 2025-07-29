Where did Shane Tamura live? NYC shooter lived with his parents

Before his deadly rampage in Midtown Manhattan, 27-year-old Shane Tamura was living a quiet life with his parents in a gated community in Las Vegas. Law enforcement officers work near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Back in Las Vegas, the calm of his residential neighborhood was shattered as local police officers stood guard outside the home Tamura shared with his parents. The family’s house is located in Desert Shores, a serene, low-traffic area.

Property records show Tamura’s parents purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in January 2021 for $383,000. The documents also indicate that the home is fully paid off, with no mortgage attached, per The New York Post.

Interestingly, 8NewsNow journalist David Charns reported that he had only one run-in with the law in Las Vegas, a trespassing charge that was later dismissed by prosecutors.

What happened on Monday evening?

Sources confirmed to The New York Post that Tamura stormed into 345 Park Avenue, the 44-story building that houses the NFL and Blackstone headquarters, and opened fire during Monday’s evening rush hour around 6:30 p.m.

Photos obtained by the NYP also revealed that Tamura held a valid concealed-carry permit for a handgun, which isn’t set to expire until 2027