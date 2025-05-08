Where in Venice will Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tie the knot? Insider spills a guess

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez will tie the knot in Venice, Italy, between June 24 and 26, and it’s not just the breathtaking location that has locals buzzing—two global music icons are set to perform. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding location is a secret, but it's rumoured to be on San Giorgio Maggiore. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

The wedding will take place in Venice, a city currently undergoing a “new cultural renaissance.” Famed for its historic elegance and timeless charm, Venice has long been a favourite destination for A-listers. “The whole of Venice is buzzing, now that the cat's out of the bag,” wedding producer Danielle Nay told the Daily Mail. She called the couple’s venue choice a “smart move,” given the city’s pedigree of high-profile nuptials.

While the exact spot of the ceremony remains under the wrappings, Radar Online insider assumes that it will be held in the peaceful island site of San Giorgio Maggiore, which homes the iconic 16th-century church and the Fondazione Giorgio Cini.

Earlier, it was speculated that the Amazon boss's wedding will happen at his p[private yacht, but Daily Mail later cited a source who claimed, “The wedding will not take place on Jeff's yacht, that has been ruled out.”

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez reportedly hired two Grammy winners to perform at their wedding

Daily Mail also reported that none other than Lady Gaga and Elton John will serenade the soon-to-be newlyweds and their high-profile guests. “Lauren wanted some big talent to sing for them, and it just doesn't get any bigger than Gaga and Elton,” a source told the outlet.

The duo, who are longtime friends, reportedly jumped at the chance to perform together in the romantic setting. “It also helps that Gaga and Elton are good friends and were happy to do it together, which is cool. It will be like a mini vacation for the besties,” the source added. Both stars are expected to sing “several well-known tunes” and may even share the stage for a duet.

Bezos and Sánchez are reportedly staying in the $11,600-per-night Grand Canal Suite at the luxurious Aman Venice hotel. “It’s the biggest they have, and it's the talk of the hotel,” an insider told The Sun. “The room is spectacular and even has access to a rooftop terrace overlooking the city.”

Guests, including the Kardashians, are also expected to stay at the same five-star palazzo. “It's a spectacular palazzo that's the most exclusive hotel in Venice,” the source added.