Where is Barron Trump? Prolonged absence from public life sparks wild rumors about health

Barron Trump, President Donald Trump's youngest son, was once seen regularly with his father when the latter appeared in public. But now, having reportedly enrolled at New York University, the 19-year-old is seen less often. In fact, as social media has rightly taken notice, Barron has not been seen in public for months now. Barron Trump waves as his father President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami on July 9, 2024.(AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

And, speculations have gone wild, including rumors that claim that Barron has died! Needless to say, Barron Trump is not dead, and these are pure speculation.

However, it is also true that the youngest Trump has not been seen by his father's side till the day the 79-year-old was inaugurated as 47th POTUS, i.e. on January 20, 2025.

However, Barron Trump is fine as there have been no reports of problems with his health in recent times. He was seen frequently with his father during his campaign likely because he had graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May 2024 and was free before his college admissions were done.

He reportedly enrolled at New York University in the fall of 2024 with the classes starting in January. It is likely that classes have kept the NYU freshman busy.

Is Barron Trump Dating At NYU?

In early July 2025, it was reported that Barron Trump had found a girlfriend at New York University. NewsNation reported, citing an anonymous friend of the President's youngest son, that 19-year-old Barron has "really nice girlfriend" and "hangs out with her a lot."

"But the whispers about his romantic life have done more than pique curiosity—they’ve stirred renewed focus on how Melania is navigating her son’s growing independence," the source was quoted as saying by Newsmax.

Barron is "much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus)," the source added.

Though there is no official confirmation of Barron Trump being in a relationship at NYU, if they are true, it could perhaps explain why he has not been spotted in public.