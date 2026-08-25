Where is Barron Trump? What we know as Secret Service acknowledges Iran's $10 million ‘bounty’

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, is known for maintaining a private life away from the media eye as he spends his college years at New York University.

Barron Trump watches as his father, President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, in Washington, Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But on Monday, the 19-year-old was at the center of the headlines in the US, thanks to an assassination threat by a television channel in Iran.

Barron was seen at Trump's inauguration in January 2024. After that, for two years, he was away from the public eye till he turned up first at the UFC 250 White House event in June, and then at MetLife Stadium with his parents to watch the FIFA World Cup final on July 19. Since then, the 19-year-old has been missing from the public eye again.

But the threat from IRGC-affiliated Iranian TV channel, Channel 3, again brought the youngest Trump to public attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: 'Where to kill Barron Trump?': What ‘threat’ clip aired by Iranian media said on US President's son Iranian TV Threat Against Barron: What To Know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 'Where to kill Barron Trump?': What ‘threat’ clip aired by Iranian media said on US President's son Iranian TV Threat Against Barron: What To Know {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On Monday, Channel 3 aired a segment which was titled "Where and how to kill Barron Trump?" The explosive segments contained purported details of his location at NYU, the vehicles that escort him, and his Secret Service details. The segment claimed that Barron is being "fully monitored."

The report further claimed that an unidentified girl was able to breach the Secret Service cover around Barron Trump and have a conversation with him about the alleged $20 million bounty set on him by Iran. It said the communication was made possible through Barron's Xbox chat, which is allegedly not monitored by the Secret Service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Channel 3 broadcast has sparked a row prompting the Secret Service to acknowledge that the threat is real. The Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring released a statement addressing the Channel 3 segment on Tuesday. “The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Herring said. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

Also read: US Secret Service says aware of 'Iranian' threat to Trump's youngest son Barron

Where Is Barron Trump: What We Know

Barron Trump's whereabouts are of massive interest to the American public, thanks to his private life - unlike anyone else in the Trump family. Last time, reports of Barron allegedly getting a girlfriend at NYU sparked similar buzz. But those reports were only limited to tabloids citing familiar sources.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No wonder the purported Iranian threat has sparked similar buzz, if not more. A key question that has emerged is: Where is Barron Trump?

The exact location of Barron Trump is not publicly disclosed. However, following his admission into the New York University after schooling in Palm Beach, Florida, the 19-year-old is based in New York City.

The Daily Mail had reported earlier this year that Barron Trump keeps a low profile at NYU, mostly focuses on his classes and has a girlfriend with whom he spends his time. However, these reports have come mostly from unnamed NYU insiders with no official confirmation of the same.