'Where to kill Barron Trump?': What ‘threat’ clip aired by Iranian media said on US President's son

Iranian state media recently aired a clip appearing to threaten the life of Barron Trump, President Donald Trump's youngest son, a development also confirmed by the US Secret Service on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump talks to his son Barron Trump and former soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (REUTERS/File)

While there was no word from the US on the contents of the clip, a CNN report earlier said that the three-minute video began with the words “Where to kill Barron Trump?!” and was followed by a montage of places where he is publicly known to spend time.

The narrator suggested towards the end of the clip that people were “eagerly waiting to receive our $10 million reward", the report added.

The video was part of Iran's campaign targeting Trump and his family members through threats, including movement details and suggestions for killing, CNN reported, citing a federal law enforcement source.

US ‘aware’ of threat clip for Trump's son Hours after the CNN report surfaced, the US Secret Service confirmed it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a clip targeting Barron Trump.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence," he added, according to a report by news agency AP.

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The US-Iran war began in February this year, after the US and Israel launched a surprise attack in Tehran, leading to the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ever since, Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the US President and family members.

Threats on Trump's life Reports of Iranian threats on Trump's life have surfaced many times. His plane switch in Turkey made headlines in July, a move attributed to an Iranian threat.

“I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane... I do what they say... I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats,” Trump had said, confirming the plane swapping.

Also Read: Call for Trump's death echoes from Khamenei's funeral stage: 'Our duty to kill him’

Threats against Donald Trump were also issued at the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran as a performer addressing mourners called for Trump's death.