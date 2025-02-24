Where is Colony Ridge? Texas community targeted in 'immigration operation’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Colony Ridge is currently the focus of an “immigration operation.” Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, said Colony Ridge has been targeted in an ‘immigration operation.'(Bloomberg)

“Colony Ridge is being targeted today. Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning. They are targeting criminals & illegal immigrants. I have worked with Tom Homan on this for months,” he wrote on X.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any individuals have been detained.

Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL, an immigrant-led civil rights organization, responded to the operation.

“We stand in solidarity with our community by informing them of their rights and denouncing the wave of terror directed at the Colony Ridge communities by the governor. We will be in front of Cottonwood School to inform the press about the fear these families experience when returning home from work or school, only to find that a loved one is missing,” Espinosa told Fox26Houston.

Where is Colony Ridge?

Colony Ridge is a community in unincorporated Liberty County, located roughly 30 miles northeast of Downtown Houston.

According to Houston Landing, the community spans over 33,000 acres, having been developed on rural rice fields and forested land that was previously leased to deer hunters.

The area is home to more than 75,000 residents, many of whom are Latino and non-U.S. citizens who moved there in search of the American Dream through homeownership. Most of the residents work and attend school within the same area.

In the past, several conservative influencers and Texas lawmakers have painted Colony Ridge as a hub for cartel activity.

Last month, state Rep.-elect Janis Holt suggested that the community could become a focus for immigration enforcement under President-Elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Sharing a photo of herself with Tom Homan, whom Trump has chosen as his “border czar,” Holt wrote on Facebook, “I enjoyed my conversation with Border Czar Tom Homan. We will coordinate with his office and attack this issue head on (sic).”