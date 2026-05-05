Where is KC-135 tanker? US flying gas station reportedly goes missing over Qatar: ‘7700 distress signal issued’

A Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, serving as an airborne refueling station for US military aircraft, transmitted a "7700" distress signal, indicating an in-flight emergency while traversing the Persian Gulf near Iran amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, as per Flightradar24 data and Tasnim News Agency.

A KC-135 Stratotanker signaled a distress call while operating near Iran, but no confirmation of an emergency has been provided by US military officials.(AFP)

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However, CENTCOM or Pentagon has not given a statement on confirmation of any KC-135 crash, loss, or emergency over Qatar or the Strait of Hormuz today.

Moreover, radar drops and 7700 squawks are common there from heavy GPS/electronic jamming amid regional tensions—doesn't mean a crash.

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Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker departed from Al Dhafra Air Base

The American aircraft departed from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before its signals were lost over Qatar.

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{{^usCountry}} The aircraft was reportedly engaged in operations over the Middle East to support ongoing military efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aircraft was reportedly engaged in operations over the Middle East to support ongoing military efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Flight tracking data states that the plane flew in a circular pattern for a period before commencing its descent for landing. The precise cause of the emergency remains unknown, and there has been no official confirmation linking the incident to any hostile actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flight tracking data states that the plane flew in a circular pattern for a period before commencing its descent for landing. The precise cause of the emergency remains unknown, and there has been no official confirmation linking the incident to any hostile actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on the aircraft's disappearance, referencing data from Flightradar24. No statements have been issued by Iran suggesting its involvement in the emergency of the US military aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on the aircraft's disappearance, referencing data from Flightradar24. No statements have been issued by Iran suggesting its involvement in the emergency of the US military aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Similar incident took place in March {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar incident took place in March {{/usCountry}}

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In March, an aircraft was similarly lost due to an Iranian attack in western Iraq.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a coalition of Iran-supported armed groups, claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred in March.

They asserted that they downed the aircraft "to protect our nation's sovereignty and airspace," according to Reuters.

What is the KC-135 Stratotanker?

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a military aircraft equipped with four turbofan engines positioned beneath swept wings.

Its primary function is aerial refueling, and it has been integral to US Air Force operations for more than 60 years.

Additionally, the aircraft is capable of transporting passengers and cargo, facilitating aeromedical evacuation missions, and moving injured or ill patients with specialized medical pallets.

The KC-135 plays a vital role in enhancing the range and endurance of fighter jets, bombers, and other military aircraft, supporting operations for the US Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces.

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This aircraft is derived from Boeing's 367-80 design, which also contributed to the creation of the commercial Boeing 707 passenger aircraft.

Several units of this aircraft remain in service across various branches of the US military.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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