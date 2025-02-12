Where is Melania Trump? ask concerned netizens as First Lady skips major events, keeps silence on social media

Melania Trump, who hit headlines with her stunning appearance on husband Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President, made her first official visit to North Carolina and California, where she visited the ravaged areas impacted by wildfires. She hasn't been spotted in public since January 24. Melania also skipped high-profile White House events, including the signing of the Laken Riley Act into law and Trump's greetings of foreign leaders, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP)

The First Lady has mostly been absent from all of Trump's official activities since taking over the White House, including issuing executive orders, attending press conferences, and downsizing the federal government.

She was conspicuously absent from the Super Bowl in New Orleans, where Trump supported the Kansas City Chiefs.

Melania also skipped high-profile White House events, including the signing of the Laken Riley Act into law and Trump's greetings of foreign leaders, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

A few days prior to Trump's official inauguration as president, she met with Queen Rania of Jordan at Mar-a-Lago. However, the absence of the Queen from the king's Tuesday visit to the White House lessened the necessity for a First Lady to be present.

Melania was not present for a significant function that hosted spouses: a dinner that Trump threw for Republican senators and their wives at their Mar-a-Lago residence.

Meanwhile, several netizens on X expressed worries about the First Lady's whereabouts, asking “where is Melania?”

Melania Trump keeps silence on social media

Meanwhile, Melania hasn't posted anything on social media for long.

Her FLOTUS X account posted an official portrait and a message of condolence for the victims of the DC plane-helicopter crash at Reagan National Airport. Her official Instagram account has so far made only one post about her portrait.

Earlier this month, Melania appeared in a photo spread in Hello Magazine. A few days after the trip to California, herglitzy black-and-white pictures were snapped at an airport outside of New York.

During Trump's first term, Melaniasimilarly maintained a low profile.

Melania is speculated to spend a lot of time in New York, where her son Barron resides at Trump Tower.