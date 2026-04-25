'Where is Mike Vrabel's wife?' Ex-NFL player Cam Newton urges Jen Vrabel to speak out amid Dianna Russini photo scandal

Mike Vrabel, Head Coach of the New England Patriots, along with NFL sportswriter Dianna Russini, have found themselves in a controversial spot following the emergence of photographs depicting them together at a resort in Sedona. The situation became more troublesome after their new kissing images from 2020 were released. They both have denied any romantic angle.

Mike Vrabel faces scrutiny following resurfaced images with NFL writer Dianna Russini, which they both deny having romantic implications.(X/@CollegeFBPortal)

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The 50-year-old ex-NFL star assumed the role of Head Coach for the New England Patriots a little over a year ago in early 2025, with his wife, Jennifer, accompanying him on his inaugural day.

Their acquaintance began during their time as students at Ohio State University. Mike participated in college football there and was drafted into the NFL in 1997, subsequently playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jennifer was also an athlete at the university, competing in volleyball. Eventually, Jennifer and Mike began dating and were married in 1999. He later joined the New England Patriots, where he played from 2001 to 2008.

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{{^usCountry}} The duo have two sons together: Tyler, 25, and Carter, 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo have two sons together: Tyler, 25, and Carter, 24. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cam Newton wants Jen Vrabel to break her silence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cam Newton wants Jen Vrabel to break her silence {{/usCountry}}

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As images featuring Dianna Russini have reemerged, the discussion has shifted to a more personal level. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has added fuel to the fire by posing a question that many were hesitant to voice publicly.

Rather than focusing on Vrabel or Russini, Newton directed his remarks at the former's wife who has remained silent amidst the controversy.

During his podcast, Cam Newton emphasized that the story remains unfinished without input from Mike Vrabel's wife, Jen. He stated, "I didn’t want to hear from Mike. We don’t want to hear from Mike. We wanted to talk to Jen Vrabel because she’s gonna keep it a buck. Where does she stand on this matter?" His comments quickly gained attention, with many agreeing that her perspective has been noticeably missing.

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Reacting to the podcast, one person commented, “Where is Jen Vrabel?”, while another said, “Jen must speak out”.

Mike Vrabel hailed wife's support

In a previous interview, Vrabel has candidly acknowledged his wife's support, even confessing to instances where football was prioritized over family.

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“They've been around the NFL locker room since they've been born. I'm not proud to say this, but I'm just going to tell you about my wife. She gave birth to Carter, I missed it, I was at practice, she was in Ohio. He came early, he flipped, they had to take her. I showed up four hours late because I was playing football and she was having a baby. I love her to death," he had stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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