'Where is Mike Vrabel's wife?' Ex-NFL player Cam Newton urges Jen Vrabel to speak out amid Dianna Russini photo scandal
Mike Vrabel, Head Coach of the New England Patriots, and NFL writer Dianna Russini face controversy over photos together in Sedona.
Mike Vrabel, Head Coach of the New England Patriots, along with NFL sportswriter Dianna Russini, have found themselves in a controversial spot following the emergence of photographs depicting them together at a resort in Sedona. The situation became more troublesome after their new kissing images from 2020 were released. They both have denied any romantic angle.
The 50-year-old ex-NFL star assumed the role of Head Coach for the New England Patriots a little over a year ago in early 2025, with his wife, Jennifer, accompanying him on his inaugural day.
Their acquaintance began during their time as students at Ohio State University. Mike participated in college football there and was drafted into the NFL in 1997, subsequently playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jennifer was also an athlete at the university, competing in volleyball. Eventually, Jennifer and Mike began dating and were married in 1999. He later joined the New England Patriots, where he played from 2001 to 2008.
The duo have two sons together: Tyler, 25, and Carter, 24.{{/usCountry}}
The duo have two sons together: Tyler, 25, and Carter, 24.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Is Mike Vrabel's wife Jennifer Vrabel battling cancer? Here's the truth behind viral claim{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Is Mike Vrabel's wife Jennifer Vrabel battling cancer? Here's the truth behind viral claim{{/usCountry}}
Cam Newton wants Jen Vrabel to break her silence{{/usCountry}}
Cam Newton wants Jen Vrabel to break her silence{{/usCountry}}
As images featuring Dianna Russini have reemerged, the discussion has shifted to a more personal level. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has added fuel to the fire by posing a question that many were hesitant to voice publicly.
Rather than focusing on Vrabel or Russini, Newton directed his remarks at the former's wife who has remained silent amidst the controversy.
During his podcast, Cam Newton emphasized that the story remains unfinished without input from Mike Vrabel's wife, Jen. He stated, "I didn’t want to hear from Mike. We don’t want to hear from Mike. We wanted to talk to Jen Vrabel because she’s gonna keep it a buck. Where does she stand on this matter?" His comments quickly gained attention, with many agreeing that her perspective has been noticeably missing.
Reacting to the podcast, one person commented, “Where is Jen Vrabel?”, while another said, “Jen must speak out”.
Mike Vrabel hailed wife's support
In a previous interview, Vrabel has candidly acknowledged his wife's support, even confessing to instances where football was prioritized over family.
“They've been around the NFL locker room since they've been born. I'm not proud to say this, but I'm just going to tell you about my wife. She gave birth to Carter, I missed it, I was at practice, she was in Ohio. He came early, he flipped, they had to take her. I showed up four hours late because I was playing football and she was having a baby. I love her to death," he had stated.