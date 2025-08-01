Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Where is Phil Murphy? Acting Governor Tahesha Way's NJ flood declaration sparks questions

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 12:56 am IST

Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in New Jersey on Thursday amid severe flash floods and thunderstorm warnings across the state

Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in New Jersey on Thursday amid severe flash floods and thunderstorm warnings across the state. However, several voters wondered why Gov Phil Murphy did not make the announcement. This comes as New Jersey and the New York tri-state area is facing flooding.

New Jersey Acting Governor Tahesha Way and Gov Phil Murphy
“Beginning this afternoon, we are expecting severe thunderstorms to bring heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts with the potential for flash flooding across the state,” acting Governor Tahesha Way said on Thursday.

“I urge all New Jerseyans to remain alert, follow all safety protocols, and monitor the proper channels for the duration of these storms. Residents should remain off the roads and indoors unless absolutely necessary," she added.

Gov Murphy, meanwhile, posted about the floods on social media. “We are anticipating severe storms this afternoon across the entire state with a flood watch issued from 2:00 PM until 6:00 AM tomorrow. Please plan ahead and stay off the roads if possible,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Where is Gov Murphy?” a voter was quick to tweet. “Why did Phil Murphy not make the announcement?” another one added.

While reports indicate Governor Phil Murphy is on family vacation, we do not have anything concrete on his whereabouts.

When does the acting governor step in?

The acting governor in New Jersey steps in when the elected governor is unable to fulfill their duties, a provision established under a constitutional amendment approved by voters on November 8, 2005, and effective since January 17, 2006.

This occurs when the governor is out of state, incapacitated, or otherwise unavailable, as outlined in the state’s succession protocol.

Currently, Tahesha Way, New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor, is serving as acting governor following a state of emergency declaration on Thursday, suggesting Governor Phil Murphy’s absence.

The lieutenant governor assumes the role automatically without Senate approval, a process demonstrated when Way replaced Sheila Oliver in 2023 and during past instances like Murphy’s 2023 vacation when Oliver acted.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
