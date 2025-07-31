New Jersey state of emergency: These counties are affected amid flash floods; what's open, what's closed

A state of emergency has been declared for New Jersey on Thursday amid intense flash flooding and thunderstorms across the state. Forecasters have noted that certain areas can expect up to seven inches of rain on Thursday and Friday. The state of emergency takes effect at 2 PM local time for all 21 counties. New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy's office has issued a state of emergency amid flash floods(File/AP)

Affected counties include Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Mercer, Somerset, Morris, Passaic, Hunterdon, Sussex, and Warren, with northern areas like Union and Somerset hit hardest.

State offices will be closed early

“Beginning this afternoon, we are expecting severe thunderstorms to bring heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts with the potential for flash flooding across the state,” said acting Governor Tahesha Way.

“I urge all New Jerseyans to remain alert, follow all safety protocols, and monitor the proper channels for the duration of these storms. Residents should remain off the roads and indoors unless absolutely necessary.”

The acting governor further noted in a press release that rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are generally expected, with localized amounts of 5-7 inches possible.

“These extreme weather conditions can result in landslides, rock slides, and flooded roadways. Executive Order No. 394 declares a State of Emergency across all 21 counties, closing state offices early and allowing for resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm,” the release stated.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berks, central Lehigh, and northwestern Montgomery counties in eastern Pennsylvania, effective until 1:15 PM EDT. The alert, broadcast at 12:11 PM EDT, warns of a powerful storm located near Bernville, approximately 10 miles northwest of Reading, moving east at 25 mph.

The impacted areas include key towns such as Reading, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, East Greenville, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bally, Bernville, Bechtelsville, Lyons, and Strausstown.