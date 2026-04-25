Where is the fire in Oceanside, CA today? Map, location, and evacuation updates on the ‘Boulevard Fire’ in San Diego

A small brush fire broke out on Oceanside Boulevard on Friday afternoon. The fire sent plumes of smoke across parts of North County before firefighters swiftly brought it under control.

A fire sparked just before 4:30 p.m. and was located near Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho del Oro Drive, close to the SoCal Sports Complex.(Unsplash )

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Authorities confirmed that the fire spread across approximately 10 to 15 acres at its peak, briefly threatening nearby structures. The crews, however, halted the fire's forward progress within about 45 minutes.

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Location, map, and spread of the Boulevard Fire

The Boulevard Fire was concentrated in a dry brush area near a key intersection in Oceanside, a coastal city in San Diego County.

The fire sparked just before 4:30 p.m. and was located near Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho del Oro Drive, close to the SoCal Sports Complex and the Race Club, according to NBC News.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire-tracking services such as Watch Duty indicated that the blaze was moving at a “critical rate of spread” at one point. See the map on Watch Duty here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire-tracking services such as Watch Duty indicated that the blaze was moving at a “critical rate of spread” at one point. See the map on Watch Duty here. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aerial footage shared by SkyRanger7 later showed that firefighters were able to contain the flames to a charred field, with smoke significantly diminishing by early evening as crews worked on hot spots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aerial footage shared by SkyRanger7 later showed that firefighters were able to contain the flames to a charred field, with smoke significantly diminishing by early evening as crews worked on hot spots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe, the fire started during light winds in the 10–15 mph range, which probably helped firefighters achieve success in containing the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe, the fire started during light winds in the 10–15 mph range, which probably helped firefighters achieve success in containing the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Washington, DC fire: Smoke seen in downtown amid reports of Metro bus fire inside Ninth Street Tunnel; watch videos Evacuations, response, and current status {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Washington, DC fire: Smoke seen in downtown amid reports of Metro bus fire inside Ninth Street Tunnel; watch videos Evacuations, response, and current status {{/usCountry}}

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Watch Duty reported that there were some verbal evacuations, but neither the San Diego County emergency warning system nor the Genasys evacuation service reported any formal evacuations.

According to Fox News, the El Corazon Senior Center on Rancho Del Oro Road and the neighboring communities have been given shelter-in-place orders.

Road closures are in effect in the surrounding region while firefighters try to contain the flames, according to an Oceanside Fire Department press release.

Fire crews from local departments responded immediately, deploying ground units to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and infrastructure. By around 5:15 p.m., the fire’s forward progress had been stopped, marking a rapid containment effort.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, shut doors and windows, and heed safety officials' directions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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