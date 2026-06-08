Details have emerged after the death of Auburn University student James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham, 20, including CCTV footage that captured him the last time before he lost his life. Search-and-rescue volunteers in Japan found James’ body after he went missing during a family vacation.

Where was James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham last seen? CCTV footage details emerge after US student's death in Japan (Nancy Higginbotham/Facebook)

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James went missing after he left to explore Kyoto on his own after an argument with his mother over her use of ChatGPT to navigate their trip.

Where was James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham last seen?

James’ parents used the Life360 app to track his location and saw him getting on a train and visiting various stores after he left following his argument with his mother. They texted him to ask where he was going, but his location was soon turned off, which his mother said was out of character for him.

James was last seen on CCTV footage walking alone in the city’s Yamashina area. That path led to a hiking trail in the nearby woods, according to CNN.

Read More | James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham's mom says they argued about her ChatGPT use before he vanished, ‘Weston is very anti-AI…’

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{{^usCountry}} Police decided to search the forest on June 2 considering the camera’s location and James’ love for hiking. However, a storm that brought wind and heavy rain to the region that night disrupted their search efforts. More than 100 police officers, K-9s and helicopters were involved in the search. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police decided to search the forest on June 2 considering the camera’s location and James’ love for hiking. However, a storm that brought wind and heavy rain to the region that night disrupted their search efforts. More than 100 police officers, K-9s and helicopters were involved in the search. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Higginbothams launched their own search later, with help from local residents and a hired search-and-rescue team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Higginbothams launched their own search later, with help from local residents and a hired search-and-rescue team. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} James’ mother, Nancy Higginbotham, announced in a Facebook post that his body was found by a “volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto,” adding, “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James’ mother, Nancy Higginbotham, announced in a Facebook post that his body was found by a “volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto,” adding, “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like. We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts. The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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