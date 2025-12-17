Which are the countries facing travel ban from US? See full list

The Trump administration on Tuesday expanded its travel restrictions to 20 additional countries, taking the total number of affected nations to 40. Of these, 19 countries are now under a complete travel ban to the United States. The White House said that Trump signed a proclamation "expanding and strengthening entry restrictions on nationals from countries with demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing to protect the Nation from national security and public safety threats."(Bloomberg)

Those facing a complete travel ban from the US include countries such as Syria and Burkina Faso, and the ban also extends to Palestinian Authority passport holders.

The expanded ban goes into effect on January 1, White House said.

Which countries are on the US travel ban list?

Syria

2. Burkina Faso

3. Mali

4. Niger

5. South Sudan

6. Laos

7. Sierra Leone

8. Myanmar

9. Chad

10. Republic of Congo

11. Equatorial Guinea

12. Haiti

13. Eritrea

14. Iran

15. Libya

16. Somalia

17. Sudan

18. Yemen

19. Afghanistan

More countries face travel restrictions

Trump also imposed partial travel restrictions on citizens of other African countries including the most populous, Nigeria, as well as Ivory Coast and Senegal, which qualified for the World Cup set to be played next year in the United States as well as Canada and Mexico.

Other countries facing partial restrictions were from Africa or largely Black nations in the Caribbean -- Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe -- plus the Polynesian country of Tonga, AFP reported.

Why have the restrictions been imposed?

The travel restrictions come as part of ongoing efforts by the administration to tighten US entry standards for travel and immigration. The critics have described the move as unfair as it prevents travel for people from a broad range of countries. The administration suggested it would expand the restrictions after the arrest of an Afghan national suspect in the shooting of two National Guard troops over Thanksgiving weekend.

In June, Trump announced that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from coming to the US and those from seven others would face restrictions.

Trump also wants to prevent foreigners in the US who would "undermine or destabilise its culture, government, institutions or founding principles," the proclamation said.

Syrians were banned days after two US troops and a civilian were killed in the war-torn country, which Trump has moved to rehabilitate internationally since the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian authorities said the perpetrator was a member of the security forces who was due to be dismissed for "extremist Islamist ideas."

