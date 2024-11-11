'A woman can't run the country', Watch how Kamala president prank shocks American lady

Influencer Andrew Tate shared a controversial video of a white American woman shouting that a country cannot be run by a woman. The reaction came after a man told her that there was a mistake in the ballot count and Kamala Harris had won the elections. Tate has been infamous for sharing controversial thoughts and content in the public domain and has often been criticised for the same. A white American woman yells "A woman can't run this country" after being falsely told that Kamala Harris won the elections.(@Kidbehindacamera/X)

Andrew Tate shares controversial video against women

In the clip shared on X, a man said, “They just found a set of new ballots, 40 million new ballots, Kamal Harris president-elect”. The white woman aggressively yells, “Bulls***! She better not.” another man in the video falsely added that she and Hillary Clinton are working together as well which further shocked the lady.

The first man then insisted as he told her, “She is your president,” to who she replied, “She ain’t my president.” The man continued, “She just won the election.” This was followed by her yelling and controversial statement, “A woman can’t run this country!”

Tate who is known for his “Alpha-male” ideology and made several remarks about women’s role in society reshared the post and wrote, “Wifey”. The influences are a self-proclaimed misogynist and celebrate violence against women. The boxer once remarked that women should “bear responsibility” for sexual assault, as reported by BBC.

Netizens react to Tate’s new controversial post

Many of the netizens had a good laugh at the video while few seemed to agree with the white lady. A user wrote, “She is all yours Andrew.” A second user agreed with Tate as they wrote, “Wifey material”. A third user wrote, “So good looking. You guys look so cute together.”

Another user wrote, “Prettiest trump supporter,” while one wrote, “She’s a 1 but she knows a woman can’t be president.” A user wrote, “I mean...I can't argue with that...”