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White House: Shooting nearby in Washington DC prompts lockdown and evacuations; first details

A shooting was reported near the White House on Monday, prompting a lockdown in parts, and evacuations.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 01:38 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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A shooting was reported near the White House on Monday prompting a lockdown in parts and leading to evacuations. Newsmax reporter James Rosen said on X “Gunshots fired near the @WhiteHouse complex, at 15th and Independence.”

A shooting near the White House prompted a lockdown in parts. (X/@sentdefender)

He added that the Secret Service was putting the press office and other locations under lockdown.

CNBC photojournalist Megan Cassella added “U.S. Secret Service just evacuated us from our camera position at the White House north lawn. We’re now gathering in the briefing room. No indication as to what’s going on.” She shared a photo of people huddled together.

(This story is being updated)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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