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White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch
White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch
Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 06:41 am IST
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President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House after shots was fired during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday afternoon. Videos from the scene showed Secret Service rushing Trump out of the White House as complete chaos ensued.
Here's a vided from the White House as Trump is being evacuated by the United States Secret Service:
Here's another video that shows Washington DC police rushing into the White House after shots were fired.
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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