White House's ‘Deported Edition Labubu’ meme sparks outrage, netizens slam Trump for ‘disgracing our country’

The official White House social media accounts have once again sparked controversy and uncertainty with a strange artificial intelligence image of a Labubu doll that seems to be designed in the shape of a man who was recently detained by immigration authorities in New Orleans. “Deported Edition Labubu, Sexual Predator, Illegal Alien Arrested by ICE” read the title of the post, which displays the box in which the well-known Labubu dolls are packaged.

“Deported!” is mentioned at the bottom of the box, along with the official White House seal. The box's apparent snow and ice decorations are a clear nod to the widely used abbreviation for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The cartoon figure in shackles on the Labubu box was purportedly based on Cristian Soto-Galeano, a Guatemalan national now being held by ICE in New Orleans, clarified the White House in another post on X.

The White House page captioned the Labubu post as “W**. Maybe Labubus are demonic,” which could be akin to the South Park episode from last week in which the characters use Labubu dolls to carry out a diabolical ritual.

White House draws backlash

Expressing shock over the White House's post, one X user asked, “@grok how likely do you think that the white house account was hacked based on this X post?”

“The White House has been reduced to memes, gifs, and trolling. America is seen as a joke under Trump,” another said.

“bro who is running this account 💀💀,” one more questioned.

“You really are not serious people and you should resign from your posts. You are disgracing our country with this, but I think you know that,” a fourth user commented.

Official White House social media pages have previously shared content using AI that has sparked debate and led many to doubt the sincerity of the account managers. In the past, the official White House Instagram feed has shared AI images of President Donald Trump in various settings, including the Roman Colosseum, Superman, and the Pope.