The FBI has identified California residents Michael Alan Thomas and Bryan Omar Roa as two of the suspects accused of taking part in an alleged terror plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn. According to federal investigators, Thomas was considered one of the key figures in the group, while Roa was among the five people arrested in connection with the case. Authorities say the planned attack was stopped before it could be carried out, and all five suspects now face conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Who is Michael Alan Thomas and what do investigators say about his role?

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he departs after attending UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)

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Court documents first reported by Fox News describe Michael Alan Thomas as one of the alleged organizers of the plot. Investigators say Thomas told authorities he believed the U.S. government was controlled by powerful elites who harmed children, had ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and were being protected by President Donald Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the affidavit, Thomas viewed himself as the group’s planner and advisor. Federal agents say the suspects communicated through Signal, where investigators later found screenshots showing discussions about the attack. The recovered material allegedly included maps of the UFC event, possible sniper locations, and other planning details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the affidavit, Thomas viewed himself as the group’s planner and advisor. Federal agents say the suspects communicated through Signal, where investigators later found screenshots showing discussions about the attack. The recovered material allegedly included maps of the UFC event, possible sniper locations, and other planning details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities also claim Thomas expressed anti-Jewish views and blamed Israel and Jewish people for broader political conflicts. Fox News reported that investigators believe some members of the group wanted to target AIPAC donors and what they called “capitalist elites.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities also claim Thomas expressed anti-Jewish views and blamed Israel and Jewish people for broader political conflicts. Fox News reported that investigators believe some members of the group wanted to target AIPAC donors and what they called “capitalist elites.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Ilia Topuria injury update: Fresh medical report brings surprising twist after Justin Gaethje defeat Bryan Omar Roa among suspects arrested after alleged White House UFC attack plan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Ilia Topuria injury update: Fresh medical report brings surprising twist after Justin Gaethje defeat Bryan Omar Roa among suspects arrested after alleged White House UFC attack plan {{/usCountry}}

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Bryan Omar Roa, also from California, was arrested as part of the FBI’s multi-state operation. Officials have not publicly detailed his specific role, but investigators say he was among the suspects connected to the alleged scheme. A third suspect identified by authorities is Tycen Proper of Ohio.

Federal investigators say the plan involved explosive-filled drones that would strike areas near the event and create panic. As crowds ran from the scene, sniper teams were allegedly expected to open fire. Authorities also say another group planned to use the confusion to move toward the White House grounds.

Also Read: Melania Trump turns heads in chic all-black Dolce & Gabbana look at White House UFC event

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During the investigation, agents recovered rifles, ammunition, and messages discussing the attack. The FBI said it learned of the threat on June 10 and moved quickly to make arrests before the event took place. FBI Director Kash Patel later said the planned attacks were “stopped cold” through cooperation between federal and local law enforcement agencies.

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