Ilia Topuria injury update: Fresh medical report brings surprising twist after Justin Gaethje defeat

Ilia Topuria is recovering after the first defeat of his MMA career, and a new medical update has brought some relief for fans. The former two-division champion lost his lightweight title to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on Sunday night. After the fight, UFC CEO Dana White suggested that Topuria had suffered a broken orbital bone. A fresh report from Spain now says that assessment was correct, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.

Ilia Topuria injury update confirms Dana White’s post-fight concern

Ilia Topuria leaves after his loss to Justin Gaethje in their lightweight championship bout at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

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Questions about Ilia Topuria’s health started almost immediately after his loss to Justin Gaethje. The fight ended when Topuria’s corner stopped the contest after four hard rounds, bringing an end to his unbeaten MMA record and lightweight title reign.

Following the event, Dana White said he believed Topuria had broken an orbital bone around his eye. On Monday, Spanish outlet AS Mas Deportes reported that theUFC boss was right.

According to the publication, sources close to the fighter confirmed that Ilia Topuria suffered an orbital fracture during the fight. The report also stated that surgery will not be needed, which is a positive sign for his recovery.

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{{^usCountry}} While the injury will likely keep him out of action for some time, the latest update suggests the damage is not as severe as many people initially feared after watching the brutal contest unfold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the injury will likely keep him out of action for some time, the latest update suggests the damage is not as severe as many people initially feared after watching the brutal contest unfold. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: UFC Freedom 250: Sean Strickland removed from fan event by Secret Service? What we know as allegations surface Ilia Topuria sends message to Justin Gaethje {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: UFC Freedom 250: Sean Strickland removed from fan event by Secret Service? What we know as allegations surface Ilia Topuria sends message to Justin Gaethje {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A day after the defeat, Ilia Topuria broke his silence and gave credit to Justin Gaethje for the victory while also promising that he will be back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day after the defeat, Ilia Topuria broke his silence and gave credit to Justin Gaethje for the victory while also promising that he will be back. {{/usCountry}}

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“Justin, congratulations. You said you’d leave your mark on my face… and you did. You took the sight from my right eye in the first round, and by the end of the second, from my left too. No excuses. I had one of the best camps of my life. I came in sharp, prepared, and ready. Last night was your night. That’s the nature of this game. Glory and pain walk side by side.

“I’ll heal. I’ll rest. And I’ll return stronger, wiser, and far more dangerous. And trust me… this story between us is far from over. We will have our rematch,” Topuria wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Who is paying for the UFC 250 White House event and how much does it cost?

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For now, the focus remains on recovery. According to AS Mas Deportes, surgery will not be needed, allowing the former champion to begin his recovery before planning his next move in the UFC.

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