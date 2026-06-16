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Melania Trump turns heads in chic all-black Dolce & Gabbana look at White House UFC event

Melania Trump turned heads at the UFC 250 Freedom Fight, wearing a stylish black Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the White House.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 07:39 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Melania Trump brought a touch of luxury fashion to the UFC 250 Freedom Fight at the White House on Sunday, as she joined President Donald Trump at the event held to celebrate his 80th birthday. While the night focused on mixed martial arts action, the First Lady drew attention with a sleek all-black Dolce & Gabbana outfit that stood out from the usual fight-night style.

Melania Trump’s Dolce & Gabbana look at UFC 250 Freedom fight

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the White House after the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, early morning on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Melania Trump arrived at the White House event wearing a fitted knee-length black dress from Dolce & Gabbana. She paired it with a matching leather blazer draped over her shoulders, giving the outfit a polished but bold look. The blazer featured large lapels outlined with whip-stitch detailing and layered pocket flaps on both sides.

Melania Trump has long been associated with top fashion houses, and her latest appearance continued that trend. Over the years, she has worn designs from Ralph Lauren, Sarah Burton, Adam Lippes, Eric Javits, and Dolce & Gabbana founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Her UFC 250 outfit came only weeks after another high-profile fashion moment. During a state dinner attended by King Charles III and Queen Camilla earlier this year, Melania Trump wore a pale pink Christian Dior haute couture gown designed under creative director Jonathan Anderson. The outfit was styled by Hervé Pierre and paired with matching Dior gloves and pumps.

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At that event, Queen Camilla also chose a pink look, wearing a bright pink Fiona Clare dress along with a clutch purse and a historic diamond necklace that has been linked to the British royal family for generations.

While the UFC 250 Freedom Fight centered on combat sports and a celebration for President Donald Trump, Melania Trump once again showed how fashion can become part of the conversation at a major public event.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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