Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who are Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs? Trump's DOJ to probe security experts

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 03:47 AM IST

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order, asking the Department of Justice to probe his former aides and security experts Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order, asking the Department of Justice to probe his former aides and security experts Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs. The two were a part of the 78-year-old's first administration. They later turned against the president, with Trump accusing them of being ‘guilty of treason’.

Trump order the DOJ to investigate Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs(REUTERS)
Trump order the DOJ to investigate Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs(REUTERS)

“Chris Krebs… this is a man who weaponized his position against free speech in the election context," Trump said. The president further added that the order ‘instructs your department of justice to investigate’ them.

Read More: Only Trump can decide on U.S. troop moves in Europe, US defense secretary says

“I think it’s like a traitor," Trump said of Taylor. "It’s like spying…he wrote a book, Anonymous, and I always thought it was terrible. And now we have a chance to find out whether or not it was terrible.”

Krebs was Donald Trump's election security director during his first term. The president suggested that he was part of an effort to steal the 2020 election. The security expert repeatedly said there was no evidence of fraud that he could find after Joe Biden won.

Who are Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs?

Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs are former government officials who served during Donald Trump’s first administration and later became vocal critics of the Republican.

Taylor is a national security expert who held several roles in the Trump administration, most notably as Chief of Staff at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from 2017 to 2019. Born in 1986 or 1987, Taylor began his career under President George W Bush, later working on Capitol Hill and at Google before joining DHS under Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. He anonymously authored a New York Times op-ed titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” under the pseudonym "Anonymous." The story criticized Trump's leadership.

Read More: US Senate narrowly confirms ex-CIA officer Johnson as ambassador to Mexico

In 2019, Taylor resigned from DHS and published a book, ‘A Warning’.

Krebs is a cybersecurity expert and attorney who served as the first Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within DHS from November 2018 until November 17, 2020. Born in 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia, Krebs earned a law degree from George Mason University and built a career focused on cybersecurity, including stints at Microsoft and as a senior DHS advisor. At CISA, he oversaw efforts to secure US elections, notably the 2020 presidential election. After the election, Krebs publicly contradicted Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Who are Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs? Trump's DOJ to probe security experts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On