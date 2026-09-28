Who are the ‘Cornell 7’ and where are they now? Chi Phi group texts emerge after South Park writer's claims

A former Cornell University student on September 24 filed a lawsuit alleging that seven members of the university's Chi Phi fraternity drugged and raped her at the frat house in Ithaca, New York in October 2024.

People walk on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

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Days after the lawsuit became public, former South Park writer Toby Morton made a series of explosive revelations, which include the names of the seven students involved. He also created a website called the Cornell 7 to publish materials related to the case. It is a form of vigilante activism that the former South Park writer frequently engages in.

Following the revelation, on Monday, the prosecutor in New York's Tompkins County announced that the case has been reopened.

Deep Dive What charges have been filed against the Cornell 7 in the alleged assault case? As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against the Cornell 7 fraternity members. The Tompkins County District Attorney has reopened the case following a civil lawsuit but has indicated that further evidence is needed to justify any criminal charges. What consequences have the accused fraternity members faced from Cornell University? Two members of the Chi Phi fraternity were expelled from Cornell University, while the other five received suspensions, workshops, and were required to write reflective essays as punitive measures. How did Toby Morton become involved in the Cornell 7 case? Toby Morton, a former South Park writer, became involved by publicly identifying the fraternity members and creating a website called TheCornell7.org to document their alleged crimes, claiming he is pursuing justice and accountability for the victim.

“I not only own variations of your domain names, but I now have photos,” Morton wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “I’m now slowly finding out where you work.” Even actors Florence Pugh and Josh Gad have spoken out about the alleged rape after the revelation made by Morton.

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{{^usCountry}} Here, we will take a look at the so-called Cornell 7 and what they are doing now. Who Are The Cornell 7? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, we will take a look at the so-called Cornell 7 and what they are doing now. Who Are The Cornell 7? {{/usCountry}}

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The Cornell 7 were identified as Toby Morton as Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar.

Ht.com could not independently verify the names mentioned by the satirist in his September 27 Instagram post.

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“Hello, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, Scott Kretzschmar. I not only own variations of your domain names, but I now have photos,” Morton wrote. Screenshots of text messages from a Snapchat group associated with the alleged rape were published by the New York Post, which show the members discussing the incident after it happened.

What Are They Doing Now?

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After filing the lawsuit, Thomas Giuffra, the attorney for the victim identified as Jane Doe, revealed that two of the seven Chi Phi fraternity members accused in the incident were expelled from the college. The other five received suspensions, workshops, and reflective essays as punitive measures

The victim, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, had to drop out of the college after the incident.

Toby Morton, meanwhile, said he now knows where these seven people are employed. “I’m now slowly finding out where you work,” he wrote in the Sunday Instagram post, without revealing further details. Attorney Thomas Giuffra confirmed that none of the seven was arrested.

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What Happened To The Victim?

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According to the lawsuit filed by the victim at the Tomkins County, the Jane Doe, 20 at the time, had gotten into her "dream college" at Cornell. Doe had gone to meet a friend at the Chi Phi frat house, where she was allegedly first pressured to snort ketamine.

Once she was intoxicated, she alleges that two frat members raped her and then sent a message on the frat Snapchat group saying that Doe was available for sex. The lawsuit states that more men came and raped her after the tests. The victim filed a police complaint with the university police three weeks after the incident.

The university conducted an internal investigation and expelled two and subjected the other five to minimal punishment. Meanwhile, the Tompkins County District Attorney found that there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges."