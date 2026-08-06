Who are the migrants deported by ICE? US Department of Homeland Security releases 5 new names; 'dangerous criminals'

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names of five migrants deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), describing them as “dangerous criminals” removed from American communities.

Markwayne Mullin, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), during a news conference in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an announcement on August 5, DHS said the latest deportations included individuals with criminal convictions related to homicide, rape, drug trafficking, sexual offences and violent crimes.

“Every day, ICE is REMOVING criminals from American communities,” DHS said in its statement.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the deportations were part of the Trump administration’s focus on removing migrants with criminal records. “In the last week alone, ICE has deported dangerous criminals from our country, including murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, and violent assailants."

“The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first, and that starts with removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” he added.

Also Read: Trump's DHS pick Markwayne Mullin offers stunning details on secret 2016 mission: ‘It was absolutely awful’

Who are the five migrants deported by ICE?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to DHS, the deportations included individuals from Honduras, Liberia, Mexico, Guatemala and China. Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara , a Honduran national, was deported on July 31. DHS said his criminal history included a conviction for homicide.

, a Honduran national, was deported on July 31. DHS said his criminal history included a conviction for homicide. Christian Dulue Flah , from Liberia, was also removed on July 31. DHS said Flah had convictions for rape involving force, a sex offence and driving under the influence of alcohol.

, from Liberia, was also removed on July 31. DHS said Flah had convictions for rape involving force, a sex offence and driving under the influence of alcohol. Enrique Velasco-Sanchez , a Mexican national deported on August 2, was listed by DHS as having convictions for attempted sexual battery, hit-and-run and driving under the influence. The department also said he had been arrested for illegal re-entry.

, a Mexican national deported on August 2, was listed by DHS as having convictions for attempted sexual battery, hit-and-run and driving under the influence. The department also said he had been arrested for illegal re-entry. Herlindo Urizar-Reyes , from Guatemala, was deported on August 1. DHS said his criminal record included convictions for being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, animal cruelty, driving under the influence and public intoxication.

, from Guatemala, was deported on August 1. DHS said his criminal record included convictions for being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, animal cruelty, driving under the influence and public intoxication. Renqin Chen, a Chinese national deported on July 31, was also named in the announcement. DHS said Chen had a conviction for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to DHS, the deportations included individuals from Honduras, Liberia, Mexico, Guatemala and China. Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara , a Honduran national, was deported on July 31. DHS said his criminal history included a conviction for homicide.

, a Honduran national, was deported on July 31. DHS said his criminal history included a conviction for homicide. Christian Dulue Flah , from Liberia, was also removed on July 31. DHS said Flah had convictions for rape involving force, a sex offence and driving under the influence of alcohol.

, from Liberia, was also removed on July 31. DHS said Flah had convictions for rape involving force, a sex offence and driving under the influence of alcohol. Enrique Velasco-Sanchez , a Mexican national deported on August 2, was listed by DHS as having convictions for attempted sexual battery, hit-and-run and driving under the influence. The department also said he had been arrested for illegal re-entry.

, a Mexican national deported on August 2, was listed by DHS as having convictions for attempted sexual battery, hit-and-run and driving under the influence. The department also said he had been arrested for illegal re-entry. Herlindo Urizar-Reyes , from Guatemala, was deported on August 1. DHS said his criminal record included convictions for being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, animal cruelty, driving under the influence and public intoxication.

, from Guatemala, was deported on August 1. DHS said his criminal record included convictions for being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, animal cruelty, driving under the influence and public intoxication. Renqin Chen, a Chinese national deported on July 31, was also named in the announcement. DHS said Chen had a conviction for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DHS did not provide further details about the deportation proceedings, including when the individuals entered the US or the countries they were returned to. The agency also did not disclose additional information about their legal cases beyond the criminal histories listed in its announcement.

Also Read: Did Markwayne Mullin serve in the military? Background of Trump's DHS secretary pick

ICE crackdown on criminal migrants

The latest announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to emphasize immigration enforcement and deportations of migrants with criminal histories.

DHS said ICE’s mission is focused on “defending the homeland, protecting the American people, and enforcing the law.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The department has repeatedly pointed to removals involving people convicted of serious crimes as part of its immigration enforcement messaging. However, immigration policy debates have continued around deportation efforts, including concerns raised by advocates over due process and the wider impact of enforcement actions.