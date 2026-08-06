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Who are the migrants deported by ICE? US Department of Homeland Security releases 5 new names; 'dangerous criminals'

DHS announced the deportation of five migrants labeled as 'dangerous criminals' with convictions for severe crimes such as homicide and rape.

Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 03:13:59 IST
By Prakriti Deb
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The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names of five migrants deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), describing them as “dangerous criminals” removed from American communities.

Markwayne Mullin, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), during a news conference in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC. (Bloomberg)
Markwayne Mullin, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), during a news conference in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC. (Bloomberg)

In an announcement on August 5, DHS said the latest deportations included individuals with criminal convictions related to homicide, rape, drug trafficking, sexual offences and violent crimes.

“Every day, ICE is REMOVING criminals from American communities,” DHS said in its statement.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the deportations were part of the Trump administration’s focus on removing migrants with criminal records. “In the last week alone, ICE has deported dangerous criminals from our country, including murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, and violent assailants."

“The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first, and that starts with removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” he added.

Also Read: Trump's DHS pick Markwayne Mullin offers stunning details on secret 2016 mission: ‘It was absolutely awful’

Who are the five migrants deported by ICE?

DHS did not provide further details about the deportation proceedings, including when the individuals entered the US or the countries they were returned to. The agency also did not disclose additional information about their legal cases beyond the criminal histories listed in its announcement.

Also Read: Did Markwayne Mullin serve in the military? Background of Trump's DHS secretary pick

ICE crackdown on criminal migrants

The latest announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to emphasize immigration enforcement and deportations of migrants with criminal histories.

DHS said ICE’s mission is focused on “defending the homeland, protecting the American people, and enforcing the law.”

The department has repeatedly pointed to removals involving people convicted of serious crimes as part of its immigration enforcement messaging. However, immigration policy debates have continued around deportation efforts, including concerns raised by advocates over due process and the wider impact of enforcement actions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

migrantsiceus newsus immigrationdepartment of homeland securitydeportationtrump administration
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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