Who is Akayla Gardner? MS Now reporter denied entry as Trump's White House ban on 3 media outlets begins

MS NOW correspondent and a camera person were refused entry to the White House on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump's announcement that he would withdraw press credentials from three news outlets he claims provide inadequate coverage of his administration.

MS NOW plans to defend its First Amendment rights after correspondent Akayla Gardner was denied entry to the White House following Trump's announcement of restricted press credentials for specific news outlets, citing accusations of inadequate coverage and 'FAKE NEWS' reporting. (Akayla Gardner/X)

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The MS NOW personnel had their White House press credentials seized by the US Secret Service at a security checkpoint positioned outside the West Wing.

“The officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled,” said Akayla Gardner, the MS NOW White House correspondent. “I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him.”

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Trump bans 3 major news organisations

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Deep Dive Why did Trump ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House? Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House due to his accusations of 'fake news' reporting, claiming these outlets provide inadequate coverage of his administration. What were the reactions from MS NOW regarding the press ban? MS NOW expressed strong opposition to the ban, stating they would defend their First Amendment rights and emphasized the importance of independent journalism in democracy. Could the ban on these news outlets be challenged legally? Yes, the ban could be challenged legally as it has been suggested that such restrictions may be unconstitutional, similar to previous challenges made by other news organizations.

What did Trump say on ban?

{{^usCountry}} Trump declared via a September 18th social media announcement that he would prohibit journalists representing three prominent NEWS organizations – CNN, MS NOW, and Politico—from accessing the White House. He blasted them for "FAKE NEWS" coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump declared via a September 18th social media announcement that he would prohibit journalists representing three prominent NEWS organizations – CNN, MS NOW, and Politico—from accessing the White House. He blasted them for "FAKE NEWS" coverage. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump later clarified that no particular incident or article served as the catalyst for implementing this restriction, which would not prevent these news organizations from reporting on presidential activities.

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MS Now reacts

“The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars,” stated a MS NOW spokesperson. “MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”

“We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters, and our newsroom. We will continue to report on the President, the administration, and the issues that impact the American people.”

This action marks another constitutional test regarding the Trump administration's approach toward media organizations. Previous judicial proceedings have addressed the question of whether executive branch officials possess the authority to limit media access contingent upon an outlet's editorial decisions, and the Trump administration has encountered legal disputes concerning journalist access to White House facilities